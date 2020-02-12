Siba the Standard Poodle Wins Best in Show at 144th Westminster Dog Show

John Minchillo/AP/Shutterstock

Siba, a black standard poodle, won best in show at the 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday.

She defeated a final group of contenders that included a popular golden retriever and two previous best in show participants.

Siba becomes the fifth standard poodle to win best in show, the first since 1991. The New York Times notes that the last poodle to win the show's top prize was a miniature, Surrey Spice Girl, in 2002.

Siba eats only chicken, no other meat, nor veggies. On Monday, she won the nonsporting group at Madison Square Garden after lunching on grilled chicken sandwiches from a nearby McDonalds.

Siba was joined in the final group by Daniel, a golden retriever, Bono the Havanese, Conrad, a Shetland sheepdog and Wilma the boxer. Vinny, the wire fox terrier, was also hoping to deliver a second-straight title for his breed. While Bourbon, a whippet, was seeking the breed's first title since 1964.

The 3 1/2-year-old Siba lives in Pennsylvania with her handler Crystal Murray-Clas.