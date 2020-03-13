The coronavirus pandemic has led to an unprecedented suspension or cancelation of nearly all major sporting events around the globe.

Everything from the NBA to European soccer has come to a standstill while health officials figure out how to proceed. Despite the dearth of games this weekend, there are still a handful of competitions set to take place.

Check out which sports and leagues around the world still have games scheduled for this weekend:

SOCCER:

Mexico's Liga MX, the UK's National League (the fifth tier of English soccer) and Turkish Süper Lig are moving forward with scheduled matches. Liga MX teams won't partake in pre-match handshakes, while the Süper Lig will operate as usual. Only three National League games will be postponed over coronavirus concerns, according to the BBC.

BASKETBALL:

The British Basketball League's slate of weekend games will go on, and fans can still attend the games. The BBL and WBBL Trophy Finals will also take place on Sunday, March 15 at Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

UFC:

UFC Fight Night 170 is still on and headlined by a lightweight clash between Kevin Lee and Charles Oliveira in Brazil on Saturday.

RUGBY:

The National Rugby League and Australian Football League men's and women's competitions will play this weekend without fans in attendance. However, A-League and W-League matches will continue this weekend with crowds. (Some of those matches are able to be viewed in the U.S., if you're craving live sports.) Fans are also allowed into Super Rugby games but will be banned after this weekend.

Fixtures in England's Rugby Football League remain in place except for one. Leeds Rhinos will not travel to play the Catalans Dragons in Perpignan after one of its players showed symptoms of the virus, although the game was already set to be played behind closed doors.

CRICKET:

Pakistan Super League will host four games this Sunday as scheduled despite having some players leave amid coronavirus fears. Nine players from England, West Indies and South Africa returned home after PSL gave them the option to withdraw from the league due to concerns over the virus.

This post will be updated.