Chris Nikic Is First Person With Down Syndrome to Complete Ironman

Chris Nikic Becomes First Person With Down Syndrome to Complete Ironman Triathlon

Florida native Chris Nikic became the first person with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman triathlon on Saturday.

Nikic swam 2.4 miles, biked 112 miles and ran 26.2 miles in 16:46:09 in the Ironman Florida, which has a 17-hour time limit.

"You have shattered barriers while proving without a doubt that Anything is Possible!" Ironman Florida wrote on Facebook. "We are beyond inspired, and your accomplishment is a defining moment in IRONMAN history that can never be taken away from you. ...The opportunities you have created for others around the world through this journey you embarked upon, is immeasurable."

Prior to the Ironman Florida, Nikic told TODAY that he trained four to eight hours each day for about a year with Dan Grieb, who has completed 16 Ironman races. Grieb guided Nikic through the event, which was held in Panama City.

Nikic, 21, hopes to make history again at the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, in October 2021.

"I have to work hard and give my best every day. If I do an Ironman and become a pro-speaker I will have a chance to get my dream," Nikic told TODAY.