Leading Off: Professional Bull Riding Photos

SI.com
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Leading Off: The Long Ride

Author:
Publish date:

Most years, Professional Bull Riding's elite series events are held at major arenas like Madison Square Garden and AT&T Stadium. In 2021 PBR is going back to the sport's roots, touring outdoor venues and other historic sites in the south and west. In February, that meant a stop at the Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, built in 1908 as the first indoor rodeo arena in the U.S. SI was there for a behind-the-scenes look at bull riding's celebration of its rich heritage—and at a slate of riders shaping the present and future.

Feeling Bullish

professional_bull_riders_01

Joao Henrique Lucas is briefly the focus of attention at Cowtown Coliseum. His two rides lasted a combined 3.93 seconds before he was tossed.

professional_bull_riders_02

Portrait of rider Lucas Divino (right), detail view of World Championship belt buckle worn by Jess Lockwood (upper left)

professional_bull_riders_03
professional_bull_riders_04
professional_bull_riders_05
professional_bull_riders_06

Riders prep for competition in a dimly lit backroom within Cowtown Coliseum.

professional_bull_riders_07

Cooper Davis prepping before his ride.

professional_bull_riders_08

Detail closeup of rider Keyshawn Whitehorse.

professional_bull_riders_09

Rider Lucas Divino in action.

professional_bull_riders_10
professional_bull_riders_11
professional_bull_riders_12

Rider Kaique Pacheco

professional_bull_riders_13

Rider J.B. Mauney

professional_bull_riders_14

Portrait of rider Jess Lockwood

professional_bull_riders_15
professional_bull_riders_16
professional_bull_riders_17
professional_bull_riders_18

Rider Silvano Alves

professional_bull_riders_19

Rider Dalton Kasel

professional_bull_riders_20
professional_bull_riders_21
professional_bull_riders_22

Rider J.B. Mauney

professional_bull_riders_23

Rider Bourdreaux Campbell

professional_bull_riders_24

Most years, Professional Bull Riding's elite series events are held at major arenas like Madison Square Garden and AT&T Stadium. In 2021 PBR is going back to the sport's roots, touring outdoor venues and other historic sites in the south and west. In February, that meant a stop at the Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, built in 1908 as the first indoor rodeo arena in the U.S. SI was there for a behind-the-scenes look at bull riding's celebration of its rich heritage—and at a slate of riders shaping the present and future.

Member Exclusive

Get Access to Our Exclusive Content

YOU MAY LIKE

Nick Castellanos on the field
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: Overreactions for Each Team

The division-leading Reds and Phillies shoot up in this week's rankings while the suddenly hapless Athletics tumble.

cat-zignano-lead
MMA

Catching Up with Cat Zingano Ahead of Bellator 256

Ahead of Bellator 256, Cat Zingano discusses her Brazilian jiu-jitsu training, a potential rematch vs. Amanda Nunes and more.

USATSI_15840394
Play
Gambling

MLB Bets for Friday, April 9 – Back the Yankees on the Road against the Rays

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking previews Friday's MLB betting action and shares the two top picks on his baseball betting card.

professional_bull_riders_01
More Sports

Leading Off: Professional Bull Riding Photos

SI's behind-the-scenes look at bull riding's celebration of its rich heritage—and at a slate of riders shaping the present and future.

Nets point guard Kyrie Irving making a jump shot
NBA

The Nets Are Pushing Regular Season to Its Limits

Can Brooklyn win it all even if its stars barely see the court before the playoffs?

Wizard point guard Russell Westbrook dribbles a ball.
NBA

Imagining Russell Westbrook As a Buyout Candidate

Westbrook is not the one to chase championships, but the possibility of getting bought out by the Wizards is compelling.

kyle-brandt-macho-man
Extra Mustard

Kyle Brandt Does One of the Best 'Macho Man' Imitations You'll Ever See

Watch him give the Jets a pump-up speech as WWE legend Randy Savage.

A streaker is escorted off the pitch during Manchester United-Granada
Play
Extra Mustard

Manchester United Streaker Hid Under a Tarp for 14 Hours

How do you go streaking at a game in a closed stadium? Patience.