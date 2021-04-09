Leading Off: Professional Bull Riding Photos

Most years, Professional Bull Riding's elite series events are held at major arenas like Madison Square Garden and AT&T Stadium. In 2021 PBR is going back to the sport's roots, touring outdoor venues and other historic sites in the south and west. In February, that meant a stop at the Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, built in 1908 as the first indoor rodeo arena in the U.S. SI was there for a behind-the-scenes look at bull riding's celebration of its rich heritage—and at a slate of riders shaping the present and future.

Feeling Bullish Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Joao Henrique Lucas is briefly the focus of attention at Cowtown Coliseum. His two rides lasted a combined 3.93 seconds before he was tossed. Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Portrait of rider Lucas Divino (right), detail view of World Championship belt buckle worn by Jess Lockwood (upper left) Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Riders prep for competition in a dimly lit backroom within Cowtown Coliseum. Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Cooper Davis prepping before his ride. Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Detail closeup of rider Keyshawn Whitehorse. Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Rider Lucas Divino in action. Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Rider Kaique Pacheco Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Rider J.B. Mauney Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Portrait of rider Jess Lockwood Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Rider Silvano Alves Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Rider Dalton Kasel Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Rider J.B. Mauney Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Rider Bourdreaux Campbell Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated