Leading Off: Professional Bull Riding Photos

Leading Off: The Long Ride
Most years, Professional Bull Riding's elite series events are held at major arenas like Madison Square Garden and AT&T Stadium. In 2021 PBR is going back to the sport's roots, touring outdoor venues and other historic sites in the south and west. In February, that meant a stop at the Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, built in 1908 as the first indoor rodeo arena in the U.S. SI was there for a behind-the-scenes look at bull riding's celebration of its rich heritage—and at a slate of riders shaping the present and future.
Feeling Bullish
Joao Henrique Lucas is briefly the focus of attention at Cowtown Coliseum. His two rides lasted a combined 3.93 seconds before he was tossed.
Portrait of rider Lucas Divino (right), detail view of World Championship belt buckle worn by Jess Lockwood (upper left)
Riders prep for competition in a dimly lit backroom within Cowtown Coliseum.
Cooper Davis prepping before his ride.
Detail closeup of rider Keyshawn Whitehorse.
Rider Lucas Divino in action.
Rider Kaique Pacheco
Rider J.B. Mauney
Portrait of rider Jess Lockwood
Rider Silvano Alves
Rider Dalton Kasel
Rider J.B. Mauney
Rider Bourdreaux Campbell
Most years, Professional Bull Riding's elite series events are held at major arenas like Madison Square Garden and AT&T Stadium. In 2021 PBR is going back to the sport's roots, touring outdoor venues and other historic sites in the south and west. In February, that meant a stop at the Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, built in 1908 as the first indoor rodeo arena in the U.S. SI was there for a behind-the-scenes look at bull riding's celebration of its rich heritage—and at a slate of riders shaping the present and future. Subscribe for full article
Get Access to Our Exclusive Content
Already subscribed? Log In