Report: Spectator Who Caused Tour de France Crash Arrested

Marshall ‘Major’ Taylor was the first black American world champion

The spectator who held a banner along the side of the road at the Tour de France on Saturday that made contact with cyclist Tony Martin and caused a major collision has been arrested, according to the French newspaper RTL.

The accident happened during the first of the race’s 21 stages, in the municipality of Saint-Cadou. Martin's fall and the subsequent fall of dozens of other riders held up the race for several minutes. 

Over the weekend, Tour de France deputy director Pierre-Yves Thouault told the AFP news agency they plan to sue the woman "so that the tiny minority of people who do this don't spoil the show for everyone. "

The Tour also took to Twitter to say: "We're glad to have the public on the side of the road on the #TDF2021. But for the Tour to be a success, respect the safety of the riders! Don't risk everything for a photo or to get on television!"

Wednesday marks the fifth stage in the 21-stage, 23-day event.

