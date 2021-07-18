Khury Lands First 1080 on Vert Ramp in Competition at Age 12

Sports Illustrated home
12-Year-Old Gui Khury Is First Person to Land 1080 on Vert Ramp in Competition

Gui Khury, 12, made history on Friday when he became the first person to ever land a 1080 on a vert ramp in competition. If that wasn't enough, the historic feat occurred at the X Games and in front of Tony Hawk—the legendary skater who could never land the trick himself. 

The Brazilian prodigy earned himself gold in the Best Vert Trick competition which made him the youngest person in X Games history to ever do so. He became the first person to ever land a 1080 on a vert ramp last year when he was just 11 years old. 

Hawk was making his first X Games appearance since he retired in 2003 and celebrated with the young skater who was in tears after landing the trick. 

Hawk never completed the trick himself but 22 years ago he was the first person to ever complete a 900 on a vert ramp in completion. 

The 1080 is three rotations in the air and has been done by three people before, but on all occasions, it was on a megaramp. 

Gui Khury at the X Games.
Jul 8, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo prior to the game against the Phoenix Suns in game two of the 2021 NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena.
NBA

COVID-19 Protocols Sideline Thanasis, Bucks Staff Members

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said he won't have a full staff for Game 5 as multiple members and Thanasis Antetokounmpo are in COVID-19 health/safety protocols.

Jared Butler after winning the National Championship with Baylor.
NBA

Jared Butler Medically Cleared to Play in NBA

Former Baylor star Jared Butler was referred to the fitness-to-play panel in June and faced the possibility of not being allowed to play in the NBA.

wes unseld jr
NBA

Wes Unseld Jr. Hired As Wizards' Next Head Coach

Unseld has been an assistant with the Nuggets since 2015, and is the son of Washington legend and Hall of Famer Wes Unseld Sr.

Jul 2, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn (33) pitches the ball during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
MLB

Lance Lynn, White Sox Agree to Two-Year, $38M extension

The right-handed pitcher, who appeared in his first All-Star game in nearly a decade on Tuesday, is currently 9–3 with 105 strikeouts.

X163275_TK1_00053.v3
Play
College Football

Tyler Booker Reveals College Decision

A whirlwind visit period in June and some advice from family helped the elite OL settle on his choice of school.

Germany's Olympic team in a training session.
Soccer

German Olympic Team Walks Off Field After Alleged Racial Abuse

The German Olympic soccer team cut short its exhibition vs. Honduras after an alleged racist incident involving defender Jordan Torunarigha.

A view of Tokyo before the Olympics.
Olympics

First Resident of Olympic Village Tests Positive for COVID-19

Just six days before the opening ceremony, the first positive case in the Olympic Village was identified as a “games-concerned personnel."