Khury Lands First 1080 on Vert Ramp in Competition at Age 12

Gui Khury, 12, made history on Friday when he became the first person to ever land a 1080 on a vert ramp in competition. If that wasn't enough, the historic feat occurred at the X Games and in front of Tony Hawk—the legendary skater who could never land the trick himself.

The Brazilian prodigy earned himself gold in the Best Vert Trick competition which made him the youngest person in X Games history to ever do so. He became the first person to ever land a 1080 on a vert ramp last year when he was just 11 years old.

Hawk was making his first X Games appearance since he retired in 2003 and celebrated with the young skater who was in tears after landing the trick.

Hawk never completed the trick himself but 22 years ago he was the first person to ever complete a 900 on a vert ramp in completion.

The 1080 is three rotations in the air and has been done by three people before, but on all occasions, it was on a megaramp.