Michigan Beats Ohio to Win Little League World Series

For the first time in 62 years, the Little League World Series championship is heading to the Great Lakes State.

Michigan's Taylor North Little League topped the Hamilton West Side Little League team from Ohio in Sunday's championship game, 5–2, to capture the Little League World Series title. The two sides battled to the final pitch, with Ohio loading the bases with two outs and the go-ahead run at the plate in the top of the sixth inning. But pitcher Gavin Ulin got Ohio's Chance Retherford to fly out to center field to end the game.

The end of the game was fitting after Ohio loaded the bases in the top of the first inning but failed to score. Michigan jumped out to an early lead when Jackson Surma drove in two runs in the bottom of the first, later scoring on a groundout.

Ohio made it 3-1 in the second, then failed to score until the sixth as Michigan starting pitcher Ethan Van Belle was sharp. He finished the game with one run allowed on five hits, three walks and eight strikeouts to pick up the win.

Michigan extended its lead to 5–1 on another two-RBI hit by Surma in the fifth inning. He finished the day 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a run scored.

Ulin relieved Van Belle to pick up the save. He pitched two innings and gave up one run on one hit and three walks with two strikeouts.

More Baseball Coverage: