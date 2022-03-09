Skip to main content
Skateboarder Tony Hawk Recovering From Broken Femur Injury

The legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk shared to his Instagram on Tuesday that he broke his femur this week and is recovering in the hospital from the injury.

As a 53-year-old, Hawk admitted that the recovery process is going to be more difficult for him at this stage in his life, but he is “up for the challenge.”

The X-Ray image Hawk shared to his Instagram shows that the injury appears rather severe. Hawk did not provide a recovery timeline as it is still too soon after his injury.

Hawk posted to Instagram on Tuesday stating that the injury happened the day prior. In his post, there is a video of him walking down a hallway with crutches.

In regards to Hawk’s future in skating, he knows it will be a tough journey ahead.

“I’ve said many times that I won’t stop skating until I am physically unable,” Hawk’s Instagram caption reads. “A broken leg—with plenty of hardware—will probably be the biggest test of that creed. I’ll be back … maybe not at full capacity but I resigned to that notion years ago as I approached ‘mid-life.’”

TMZ Sports reported that Hawk’s injury was from a skating accident. However, Hawk did not make that clear in his Instagram post. 

Hawk also noted that the HBO documentary about his life titled “Until The Wheels Fall Off” is set to be released soon. The trailer will be dropping on Wednesday. 

