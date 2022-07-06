Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
More Sports

Tough Breaks

Sports broadcasters, pundits and writers alike bring up athletes’ ‘mental toughness’ with metronomic regularity. But what does that term actually mean?

Strength comes in many forms and has many sources. But what does it mean to be strong? We have a few ideas. Check back throughout the week for more.

“Mental toughness” in sports is so overworked a concept that it feels like it’s been around forever. But it was only in the 1980s that performance psychologist Jim Loehr popularized the term. In the relatively short period since, what we talk about when we
talk about athletes’ mental strength has been garbled into oblivion and, in many cases, used to wave away legitimate mental health concerns.

“If you turn on ESPN, you’ll hear that term at least five times per day in some way,” says Andreas Stamatis, an associate professor of exercise and nutrition science at SUNY Plattsburgh who studies the concept and works with other researchers toward a more universal understanding of the term. “Now, what do they mean by that? That’s another question.”

dCOVaugMAG.LO

Stamatis uses the following definition, though he recognizes there’s still some disagreement among his colleagues: “It is a resource that could give you the skills to
fight any adversity as you’re moving from Point A to Point B.” As opposed to grit, which is a characteristic that enables you to push through small obstacles, like going
to the gym every week until you can bench-press 300 pounds, mental toughness is a skill that can be cultivated and is applied to grander goals, like making the Olympics. Think of it this way: Grit is a building block in the bigger picture of mental toughness.

That said, most coaches, fans and media members either don’t know about or don’t agree with the work Stamatis and others have done defining the term. It is often used to signify anything from “coming through in the clutch” to bravely playing through an injury.

Deriding an athlete’s lack of mental strength has become a convenient shortcut for deeming them unworthy of competing on the biggest stages.

“Because we’re a 24-hour news cycle, because the monster of the sports machine is a lot about feeding opinions and feeding this machine, we often make very snap judgments about people we don’t know,” says Jemele Hill, a former ESPN personality who now writes for The Atlantic. “We tend to fall into tropes very easily of labeling people as soft or underperforming. And sometimes those labels stick.”

Stamatis reports that most strength and conditioning coaches he’s worked with agree that mental toughness is important, but not about what it is.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

It’s also arbitrary which athletes we, as a society, apply it to: “Football players are tough. That’s what we say,” Stamatis says. “Nobody says that about divers. Why? That’s a good question. What does it mean if I choose to go for diving? Does that make me ‘mentally weak’?”

The problem isn’t just semantics, either. Taking the wrong lessons from mental toughness or using it as a guise to push athletes too far can also actively harm them. After a recent spate of high-profile Division I college athlete suicides, the North Texas soccer goalkeeper and former Vanderbilt football kicker Sarah Fuller tweeted, “Something has to be done to better understand and aid in student athlete’s [sic] mental well-being. What’s being done now is not enough and the continual pressure to be ‘mentally tough’ year after year is exhausting. It hurts to see all we have lost to this expectation.”

In 2020 resident Fox Sports hothead Skip Bayless notoriously shamed Cowboys signal-caller Dak Prescott for not being mentally tough—in the wake of his brother’s suicide. “I don’t have sympathy for him going public with ‘I got depressed,’” Bayless said. “Look, he’s the quarterback of America’s Team.”

The Strength Issue

Read More From SI’s Strength Issue

Coaches and fans are also guilty of pushing the “mentally tough” narrative. “It just gets beaten into you,” Fuller says. “If you’re struggling . . . it’s somehow related to maybe you’re not trying hard enough or maybe you’re not good enough, because your teammates are showing up and they’re working hard.”

Stamatis is quick to argue that mental toughness—as a tenet of positive psychology—is inherently a good thing. Studies, which largely measure the quality via surveys to athletes, show it’s positively correlated with having better mental health and more self-compassion. It’s also positively correlated with having more success on the field.

Mental toughness also serves as a good Trojan horse: Stamatis says that in sports, workshops billed as being about mental toughness often go over better than similar
workshops on how to cultivate good mental health, due to the intense stigma still surrounding the latter. Stamatis goes over with athletes how to work on building resources like self-efficacy, optimism, attention regulation and emotion regulation, in addition to how to face adversity.

At its heart, then, at least as properly defined, mental toughness is a helpful concept and a valuable resource—and something that media, fans and athletes should all be talking about.

Read more Strength Issue stories:

Who’s Still Got Milk?
A Strongman Rethinks What It Means to Be Strong
• The Reinvention of Yama, the World’s Heaviest Sumo Wrestler

Features

YOU MAY LIKE

Jalin Turner (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Brad Riddell (red gloves) during UFC 276 at T-Mobile Arena.
MMA

Turner Reveals Injury Nearly Forced Withdrawal From UFC 276 Victory

While 'The Tarantula' made it look easy with a 45-second victory, things were much different behind the scenes.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
Jan 1, 2022; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrate on the podium after the win against the Utah Utes during the 2022 Rose Bowl college football game at the Rose Bowl.
Play
Betting

2022-23 Big Ten College Football Betting Breakdown

Ohio State is a massive favorite to win the Big Ten this upcoming season but will have to go through Michigan and Penn State. Plus, full conference odds.

By Frankie Taddeo
CSKA and Russian goalie Ivan Fedotov skates with his helmet sitting atop his head during a KHL game.
NHL

NHL Goalie Prospect Sent to Russian Military Base, Agent Says

The 25-year-old Olympic silver medalist was planning to join the Flyers next season.

By Associated Press
dCOVaugMAG.LO2
More Sports

Who’s Still Got Milk?

Cow’s milk remains an iconic—and divisive—symbol in the sports world. Amid an increasingly crowded dairy section, can milk survive?

By Steve Rushin
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren speaks to the media.
NBA

Chet Holmgren Shows Glimpse of Potential in Debut

The Thunder understood the risk in drafting Holmgren. But they also saw the upside, all of which was on display on Tuesday.

By Chris Mannix
Austin Ekeler points to the crowd and smiles after a victory over the Raiders
Play
Fantasy

Predicting the Year After Scoring 18 Touchdowns

No matter how good the player, following up a prolific fantasy season is often met with a steep decline.

By Michael Fabiano
Feb 16, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant (13) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Play
NBA

Report: Thomas Bryant Agrees to Deal to Return to Lakers

The center reportedly ‘will be given the opportunity to win’ the starting role.

By Madeline Coleman
Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo F1, and George Russell, Mercedes
Formula1

Why George Russell Jumped Out of F1 Car After Zhou Guanyu’s Wreck

Two separate and horrifying wrecks occurred during the opening lap of the British Grand Prix.

By Madeline Coleman