Juan Soto, Charles Barkley and Saquon Barkley on Today's SI Feed
Sport of Quidditch Reveals New Name to Distance Itself From J.K. Rowling

The legacy of the Harry Potter book and film series is so substantial that it inspired real-life leagues for quidditch, a sport characters from the story play atop flying broomsticks. Now, the game has undergone a rebrand under a new name: quadball.

The decision to change the name of the sport, as announced by Major League Quadball and U.S. Quadball, is twofold: the sport aims to distance itself from series author J.K. Rowling, “who has increasingly come under scrutiny for her anti-trans positions in recent years,” the league said in a statement, per NBC News. Second, the name “quidditch” is trademarked by Warner Bros., which produced the films, and therefore limits the league’s marketing and sponsorship opportunities.

“Bringing full creative control of the name of our sport to the vibrant community of players and fans that has grown and sustained it will allow our organizations to take the next step,” MLQ co-commissioner Amanda Dallas said in a statement. “We are now able to pursue the kinds of opportunities that our community has dreamed about for years.”

The name “quadball” refers to the number of balls used in the game, as well as the different number of positions. The International Quidditch Association, which governs the sport at the international level, is also planning to adopt the new name worldwide.

“The IQA is very excited to be joining USQ and MLQ in changing the name of our sport and supporting this change across our members worldwide,” said Chris Lau, Chair of the IQA Board of Trustees and Co-Founder of the Hong Kong Quidditch Association. “We are confident in this step and we look forward to all the new opportunities quadball will bring. This is an important moment in our sport’s history.”

Daily Cover: Along for the Ride As a Cuban Baseball Prospect Defects to the U.S. 

