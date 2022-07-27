All-Woman Crew Sets Record Rowing From San Francisco to Honolulu

A crew of four has broken the women’s record for the quickest time rowing from San Francisco to Honolulu. The record will now be listed in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Libby Costello, Sophia Denison-Johnston, Brooke Downes and Adrienne Smith finished their journey in Hawai’i on Tuesday after 34 days, 14 hours and 11 minutes.

The 2,400 nautical mile journey was completed by the women based on their two-hour rowing shifts. They only got around 90 minutes of sleep each day, too. Needless to say, the women admitted to Good Morning America that they are excited, but exhausted.

“I feel totally overwhelmed in the best way by love. And I’m also exhausted,” Denison-Johnston said.

The team’s sponsor Lat 35 Racing kept fans in the loop on Instagram throughout the 34-day journey. Various fans met the rowing team in Honolulu on Tuesday morning.

The women wanted to tell other girls out there that this journey can be possible for anyone who wants to try.

“I think something that I want people to take away is that these women are so incredible but we’re not superhuman,” Downes said.

“There’s nothing that we were born with that makes us any different than anybody else.”

The team raised money for the Anxiety and Depression Association of America during their journey.