Little League Player Awake, Speaking After Accident in Williamsport

Easton Oliverson, a 12-year-old player on the Snow Canyon Little League baseball team, is awake and speaking after undergoing emergency surgery due to a severe head injury, according to ESPN.

Earlier this week, Oliverson fell off of the top bunk bed in a dorm in Williamsport, Penn. and was flown to the hospital for emergency surgery. According to TMZ Sports, the young player fractured his skull and was in a medically-induced coma.

"He went through pretty traumatic surgery to get to where he's at, but the doctors are all really positive," Spencer Beck, Easton Oliverson's uncle, told the Salt Lake Tribune. “All of the steps moving forward have been good so far.”

The Snow Canyon Little League baseball team is slated to play its first game in the Little League World Series on Friday, a historic moment for the program. They are the first team from Utah to make the LLWS.

An Instagram account called Miracles for Tank shared an update earlier on Wednesday about Oliverson’s condition and that he was able to watch the video of Mookie Betts voicing his support for the young player.