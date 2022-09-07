Luka Doncic Eclipses Rudy Gobert in Historic Eurobasket Game

It would be a tremendous understatement to say Luka Dončić is staying sharp during the NBA offseason.

The Mavericks star turned in a historic performance Wednesday in Eurobasket action, scoring 47 points to lift Slovenia to an 88–82 win over France in Cologne, Germany. Dončić overshadowed fellow NBA stars Rudy Gobert and Evan Fournier, who scored 19 and 15 points, respectively, for France. Dončić also registered seven rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Dončić’s point total represents the top mark in Eurobasket competition in the past 65 years. The only player to score more points in a single game in tournament history is Eddy Terrace, who recorded 63 for Belgium against Albania in 1957.

“Luka had a great night,” said Slovenia coach Aleksander Sekulić. “He spoils us so much that we think this is normal. But this is not normal. It’s high level. It’s really amazing what he’s doing on the court.”

Making the feat even more impressive is the fact that Slovenia was coming off an 88–80 win over Germany on Tuesday, a game in which Dončić scored 32 points.

It wasn’t all glory for Dončić on Thursday, though. He was momentarily humbled by Gobert, who dropped a thundering dunk over him in the fourth quarter.

Dončić has topped the 47-point mark twice during his NBA career—both times earlier this year. He scored a career-high 51 against the Clippers on Feb. 10, and he dropped 49 versus the Pelicans on Feb. 17.

