When it comes to the most valuable teams in sports, the NFL is king.

Six of the world’s top 10 teams in franchise value are American pro football teams, according to the Forbes valuation list for 2022. The list, released Thursday, pegs the Cowboys and Patriots as the most valuable team brands, estimating their worth at $8 billion and $6.4 billion, respectively.

The Yankees are the most valuable team outside of American football franchises, checking in at No. 4 on the list with a value of $6 billion. The NBA’s Knicks, Warriors and Lakers join the parade at Nos. 6, 8 and 10, respectively, at $5.8 billion, $5.6 billion and $5.5 billion.

The most valuable franchise outside of North America is Real Madrid of La Liga, which ranks No. 13 at $5.1 billion, according to Forbes.

All but two of the NFL’s 32 teams—the Bengals and Lions—are ranked among the 50 most valuable franchises.

No NHL or MLS teams cracked the top 50. The most valuable teams in those leagues are the New York Rangers ($2 billion) and Los Angeles FC ($860 million), according to Forbes.

Forbes list of most valuable sports teams



1. Dallas Cowboys (NFL), $8 billion

2. New England Patriots (NFL), $6.4 billion

3. Los Angeles Rams (NFL), $6.2 billion

T4. New York Yankees (MLB), $6 billion

T4. New York Giants (NFL), $6 billion

T6. New York Knicks (NBA), $5.8 billion

T6. Chicago Bears (NFL), $5.8 billion

T8. Golden State Warriors (NBA), $5.6 billion

T8. Washington Commanders (NFL), $5.6 billion

10. Los Angeles Lakers (NBA), $5.5 billion

The complete top-50 list can be found at the Forbes website.