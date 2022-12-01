The Cowboys’ home game against the Colts and UConn’s trip to Notre Dame headline the best bargain seats of the week.

It’s Championship Week in college football, the NFL is heading into the final stretch and college basketball is heating up. This week is marked by another full slate of sports, with a series of compelling matchups on the schedule. With so many exciting fixtures on the docket, there are plenty of opportunities to catch sport’s must-see events in person.

We have compiled a list of the week’s best deals and bargain seats across a range of sports, using insights from SI Tickets.

The listed prices below are based on SI Tickets data gathered on Thursday, Dec. 1, and are subject to change. Please visit sitickets.com for the latest prices.

NCAAB: UConn at Notre Dame, Dec. 4, 3 p.m. ET

Lowest Ticket Price: $13

Average Ticket Price: $27.33

Bargain Meter: $$$

No. 3 UConn will travel to the Joyce Center to take on No. 7 Notre Dame in a highly anticipated showdown at the Women’s Jimmy V Classic Sunday. Both teams are currently undefeated, with the Huskies coming off impressive wins over No. 10 Iowa and No. 12 NC State. The Fighting Irish have yet to face a top-ranked team but will have a chance to prove themselves against No. 20 Maryland ahead of their clash with Geno Auriemma’s squad.

Tickets for the Jimmy V Classic matchup are listed for as low as $13 on SI Tickets, a steal to take in early Player of the Year favorite Azzi Fudd.

NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys, Dec. 4, 8:20 p.m. ET

Lowest Ticket Price: $33

Average Ticket Price: $249.29

Bargain Meter: $$

The Cowboys are heavy favorites heading into their home matchup against a lackluster Colts side, with oddsmakers projecting a double-digit spread in Dallas’ favor. The lopsided odds, however, is no reason to skip Sunday’s game, with Mike McCarthy’s team boasting an explosive and entertaining run game worthy of being in the building for.

With tickets available for as low as $33, significantly less than the week’s average NFL ticket price of $353.06, Sunday may be the day to see the surging Cowboys in person.

NCAAB: Nebraska at Indiana, Dec. 7, 8:30 p.m. ET

Lowest Ticket Price: $25

Average: $96.31

Bargain Meter: $$

A Big Ten showdown is on the books next week, with Nebraska traveling to Assembly Hall for a clash with No. 10 Indiana. The Hoosiers have had an impressive start to the season, defeating UNC to remain undefeated through seven games. Sitting atop the conference, Indiana is expected to take care of business against the 5–3 Cornhuskers, however, an upset could provide some early-season Big Ten drama.

Seats for the event are posted for a minimum of $25, a bargain to catch a team likely to make a deep run come March.

NBA: Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Clippers, Dec. 3, 4 p.m. ET

Min: $21

Average: $209.52

Bargain Meter: $$

Los Angeles and Sacramento are both enjoying winning NBA seasons, with the Clippers and Kings ranked fifth and sixth in the Western Conference, respectively. When the two teams faced off in October, Los Angeles eked out a 111- 109 win in what turned out to be a thrilling matchup.

The Clippers will look to stay in front of their in-state rivals in the West rankings, and if Saturday’s game is anything like their last meeting, it is not to be missed. You can be in the building for just over $20, well under the average NBA ticket price for the week of $231.44.

NCAAF: Clemson at North Carolina, Dec. 3, 8:00 p.m. ET

Lowest Ticket Price: $58

Average Ticket Price: $190.97

Bargain Meter: $

Clemson and North Carolina will face off Saturday with an ACC title on the line. Both squads head into the conference championship on the heels of tough losses, hopeful to end the season with some hardware. While there are little to no College Football Playoff implications riding on the matchup, there is still plenty to play for as the humming Tar Heels offense faces a stingy Tigers defense.

Tickets for the game are listed for a minimum of $58 on SI Tickets, the most competitively priced of all the Power 5 championship games.