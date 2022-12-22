Here Are All the Times Your Favorite Mascots Dressed Up as Santa
There’s nothing like a bit of holiday spirit and North Pole magic to help carry a team to victory. From NFL stadiums and NBA courts in December, to baseball fields in July, these mascots embraced the Christmas cheer by dressing up as the one and only Santa Claus.
Mascots in Santa Costumes
Phillie Phanatic
Philadelphia Phillies’ mascot Phillie Phanatic and Santa during a game against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park in July 2019.
Freddie the Falcon
Atlanta Falcons’ mascot Freddie the Falcon dons his Santa suit during a Week 16 game against the Detroit Lions in 2021.
Pat the Patriot
New England Patriots’ mascot Pat the Patriot chats with Santa Claus during a game against the Cleveland Browns in 2013.
Wally the Green Monster
Boston Red Sox mascot Wally the Green Monster wears a Santa Claus outfit as snow falls in Oct. 2020 at Fenway Park.
Big Red
Arizona Cardinals’ mascot Big Red runs on the field in a Santa Claus costume during a game against the New York Giants in Dec. 2017 in Glendale, Ariz.
S.J. Sharkie
San Jose Sharks’ mascot S.J. Sharkie skates around in a Santa costume during a game against the Edmonton Oilers in Dec. 2016.
K.C. Wolf
Kansas City Chiefs’ mascot K.C. Wolf rides an ATV while dressed as Santa Claus ahead of a game against the Cleveland Browns in Dec. 2015 at Arrowhead Stadium.
Purdue Pete
Purdue University Boilermakers’ mascot Pete cheers on the team dressed as Santa during a game against the Tennessee State University Tigers in Dec. 2017.
Tigres
The Tigres’ mascot dressed as Santa Claus before the 2016 Mexican Apertura tournament final game in Monterrey, Mexico, in Dec. 2016.
T-Rac
Tennessee Titans’ mascot T-Rac wears a Santa costume during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Dec. 2015 in Nashville.
T.D.
Miami Dolphins’ mascot T.D. wears a Santa costume on the sidelines during a game against the Patriots at the Hard Rock Stadium in Dec. 2017.
Benny the Bull
Chicago Bulls’ mascot Benny dunks a ball while dressed as Santa Claus during a game between the Bulls and the Philadelphia 76ers in Dec. 2010.
Gritty
Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot Gritty dressed as Santa Claus during a game against the Ottawa Senators in Dec. 2021.
Puddles
Oregon Ducks’ mascot Puddles wears a Santa costume on the sideline during a PAC-12 conference game against the Oregon State Beavers in Nov. 2021.
Spartacat
Ottawa Senators’ mascot Spartacat donned a Santa suit during the second intermission during a game against the Anaheim Ducks in Dec. 2016.
Bridget the Lioness
Chelsea mascot Bridget the Lioness got into the holiday spirit during a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in Dec. 2017.
Bango
Milwaukee Bucks mascot Bango wore a Santa suit for a halftime performance during a game against the Charlotte Hornets in Dec. 2017.
K.C. Wolf
Chiefs mascot K.C. Wolf used some holiday magic to earn the team a 29-13 victory over the Dolphins in Dec. 2017.
Paws
Detroit Tigers’ mascot Paws suited up like Santa Claus for a “Christmas in July” game against the Seattle Mariners in July 2015.
Sourdough Sam
San Francisco 49ers’ mascot Sourdough Sam performed in a Santa Suit during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Dec. 2017.