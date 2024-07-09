Joey Chestnut Conquers Buffalo Wild Wings's Challenge, Earns Fans Tasty Reward
Joey Chestnut wasn't present at the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on Independence Day, but he's still at the center of the competitive eating universe.
Chestnut, after devouring 57 hot dogs in five minutes to defeat soldiers at the Fort Bliss army base in El Paso, Tx. on the Fourth of July, set his sights on another challenge.
Buffalo Wild Wings, the American restaurant and sports bar, reached out to Chestnut on July 7 with a test.
"hey @joeyjaws if you eat 200 boneless wings tomorrow at all you can eat, i’ll extend it to 8/14," the restaurant wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
Chestnut, never one to table his fork in front of a challenge, accepted, promising that the 200-wing mark would be a "record for generations."
And Chestnut did not disappoint.
Chestnut's conquering of the 200-wing challenge earned fans "All you can eat" boneless wings from the restaurant until August 14. As well as a classic picture with Chestnut posing next to the fallen wing plates, holding a "200" sign in a nod to former NBA player Wilt Chamberlain's iconic photo after he scored 100 points in a 1962 game.
And it took Chestnut just under 38 minutes to chow down 200 wings. Is anyone surprised?