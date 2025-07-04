Joey Chestnut Has One Regret After Eating 70.5 Hot Dogs
Joey Chestnut returned to Coney Island and glory on Friday afternoon as he captured his 17th Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. Chestnut officially devoured 70.5 hot dogs, his sixth highest total at the event.
After the competition, Chestnut spoke with ESPN's Tiffany Greene who had asked him earlier in the event if 80 hot dogs were a possibility. While Chestnut fell short of his own 2021 record of 76 hot dogs and buns this year, he still put up a respectable number.
Despite that, Chestnut sounded like he may have left a few on the plate in the post meal interview.
"I was nervous," said Chestnut. "First couple hot dogs I was fumbling a little bit, but I found a pretty good rhythm. My goal was 70-77. I really wanted a little bit more. But you know what, there’s next year. I’m just happy I’m here. Happy Fourth of July."
Spoken like a true champion and a true American.