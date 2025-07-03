SI

Joey Chestnut’s Wildest Eating Records Beyond Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Chestnut is the greatest eater of all time.

Chestnut is returning to the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2025.
Joey Chestnut is the undisputed king of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. He's won the contest a record 16 times, lifting the Mustard Belt all but two times since 2007, and holds the record for the most hot dogs and buns consumed at Coney Island, with 76 in 2021. But Chestnut's eating dominance goes far beyond just hot dogs.

At the time of this article's publishing, Chestnut holds 55 world records across 55 disciplines. Here are some of his most impressive records, broken down by types of meals.

Joey Chestnut's Craziest Eating Records

Breakfast foods

Chestnut hasn't done as much damage with the first meal of the day, but his records with breakfast foods are no less impressive.

Food

Number/Weight Consumed

Time

Hard-Boiled Eggs

141

8 minutes

Eggo-Style Waffles

81

8 minutes

81 waffles in eight minutes! You'll never look at breakfast the same.

Appetizers/Snacks

As the average hungry person at a restaurant will tell you, appetizers are dangerous. Snacks even more so. One can very easily consume more of them than they'd like before it's time to dig into the main course. So naturally, one would expect Chestnut to be able to do a significant amount of damage in the appetizer/snack category. One would be correct.

Food

Number/Weight Consumed

Time

Jalapeno Poppers

118

10 minutes

Shrimp Cocktail (St. Elmo's)

21 pounds

8 minutes

Croquetas

185

8 minutes

Poutine

28 pounds

10 minutes

Chicken Wings

182

30 minutes

It should be noted that in the category of Buffalo wings specifically, Chestnut in September of 2023 was defeated by Australian James Webb, who consumed an incomprehensible 276 wings in 12 minutes at the National Buffalo Wing Festival, edging Chestnut's 240. So he is human after all.

Now, onto the entrees!

Entrees

Make sure you're sitting down when you read these.

Food

Number/Weight Consumed

Time

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

45

10 minutes

Philly Cheesesteaks

23 6" sandwiches

10 minutes

Krystals Hamburgers

103

8 minutes

Tacos (3" tortilla)

126

8 minutes

2-Foot Pizza Slices (Fat Boy's Pizza)

6.5

10 minutes

But the big kahuna, Chestnut's magnum opus of the entree dishes? That would be the 9.35-pound whole turkey he consumed in just 10 minutes at the Foxwoods Turkey Eating Championship on November 22, 2014. If you're planning Thanksgiving dinner and Chestnut is invited, buy multiple turkeys!

Desserts

Food

Number/Weight Consumed

Time

Three-Pound Apple Pies

4.375

8 minutes

Funnel Cake (King's Dominion)

5.9 pounds

10 minutes

Ice-Cream Sandwiches (Baked Bear)

25.5

6 minutes

Hostess Donettes

257

6 minutes

Cherry Pie

17.5 pounds

8 minutes

A full account of all of Chestnut's eating records can be found on his profile on the Major League Eating website.

As you can see, Chestnut is far from a hot-dog eating merchant or a one-dimensional eater. He is truly a force to be reckoned with, no matter the food group.

