Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest: Full List of Participants for 2025

Joey "Jaws" Chestnut is back in the field this year.

Mike Kadlick

Joey Chestnut competes in the 2022 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island.
/ Alexi Rosenfeld, Getty Images

While the traditional, big four sports calendar starts to slow down a bit this time of year, it also becomes Major League Eating's time to shine. Coming up on Friday, July 4th, is the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, and this year, a familiar face is back in the field.

After a one-year ban for accepting a sponsorship with a Nathan's competitor, Joey "Jaws" Chestnut will return to Coney Island on Friday for a chance to win his 17th (!) hot dog-eating title.

Additionally, Miki Sudo—who is undefeated at Coney Island—will once again compete on the women's side for a chance to win her 11th title. Sudo won seven consecutive contests from 2014 to '20 before taking '21 off due to her pregnancy, and has since won the last three from '22 to '24. She set the women's world record last July by taking down 51 dogs.

Here's a look at both fields for Friday:

2025 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Participants - Men's

Participant

Joey Chestnut

Patrick Bertoletti

James Webb

Nick Wehry

Geoffrey Esper

Max Stanford

Derek Hendrickson

George Chigar

Ricardo Corbucci

Gideon Oji

Adrian Morgan

Radim Dvoracek

Darrien Thomas

Cameron Meade

Jerome Burns

2025 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Participants - Women's

Participant

Miki Sudo

Michelle Lesco

Domenica Dee

Tandra Childress

Katie Prettyman

Larell Marie Mele

Isabeau Prettyman

Jocelyn Young

Kelly Lewis

Camille O'Brien

Elizabeth Salgado

Cherish Brown

Madison Barone

Laura Beitler

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

