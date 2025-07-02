Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest: Full List of Participants for 2025
While the traditional, big four sports calendar starts to slow down a bit this time of year, it also becomes Major League Eating's time to shine. Coming up on Friday, July 4th, is the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, and this year, a familiar face is back in the field.
After a one-year ban for accepting a sponsorship with a Nathan's competitor, Joey "Jaws" Chestnut will return to Coney Island on Friday for a chance to win his 17th (!) hot dog-eating title.
Additionally, Miki Sudo—who is undefeated at Coney Island—will once again compete on the women's side for a chance to win her 11th title. Sudo won seven consecutive contests from 2014 to '20 before taking '21 off due to her pregnancy, and has since won the last three from '22 to '24. She set the women's world record last July by taking down 51 dogs.
Here's a look at both fields for Friday:
2025 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Participants - Men's
Participant
Joey Chestnut
Patrick Bertoletti
James Webb
Nick Wehry
Geoffrey Esper
Max Stanford
Derek Hendrickson
George Chigar
Ricardo Corbucci
Gideon Oji
Adrian Morgan
Radim Dvoracek
Darrien Thomas
Cameron Meade
Jerome Burns
2025 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Participants - Women's
Participant
Miki Sudo
Michelle Lesco
Domenica Dee
Tandra Childress
Katie Prettyman
Larell Marie Mele
Isabeau Prettyman
Jocelyn Young
Kelly Lewis
Camille O'Brien
Elizabeth Salgado
Cherish Brown
Madison Barone
Laura Beitler