Miki Sudo Sets Stunning New Record at Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest
The reigning champ was unstoppable this year at Coney Island.
Miki Sudo defended her women’s division title at this year’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest and made an awesome piece of history in the process.
The reigning champion ate 51 dogs in 10 minutes at the annual Fourth of July event held at Coney Island, surpassing her own women’s division record of 48.5 dogs in 2020.
Sudo, 38, clinched the 10th Mustard Yellow Belt of her career and remains undefeated in the competition ever since her debut in 2014. The Big Apple native took a one-year maternity leave hiatus in 2021 but reclaimed her throne in 2022 as the world’s top female competitive eater.
Mayoi Ebihara, last year’s runner-up, came in second place with 37 hot dogs. Michelle Lesco, the 2021 champion, finished third with 23.5 hot dogs.
Published