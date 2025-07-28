Savannah Bananas Mimic Saquon Barkley's Famous Backwards Hurdle While in Philly
No matter where they decide to stop off on their baseball-playing tour around the U.S., the Savannah Bananas always put on a show. This weekend in Philadelphia, Pa., that was no different.
While delivering a pitch to the Texas Tailgaters on Sunday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park, Bananas infielders Correlle Prime and DR Meadows decided to pay homage to Eagles running back Saquon Barkley by mimicking the signature backwards hurdle that he pulled off this past season against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Take a look:
Meadows unfortunately plunked the Tailgaters batter and allowed him to reach first base. Thankfully, these exhibition games are all in good fun.
As for Barkley, his hurdle has taken on a life of its own—first becoming the cover photo for the upcoming Madden 26 video game, and now being portrayed by one of the country's most famous baseball teams.
It'll be fascinating to see if he tries to pull it off again in 2025.