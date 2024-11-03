SI

Saquon Barkley Wowed NFL Fans With Ridiculous Reverse Hurdle Move vs. Jaguars

The Eagles' star running back took flight on Sunday.

Kristen Wong

Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley has been putting together quite the highlight reel in his first season in Philly.

In Sunday’s home matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Barkley made a few Jags defenders look silly before pulling off an otherworldly hurdle move early in the second quarter.

Barkley caught a pass from Jalen Hurts near midfield and juked out two defenders with a nifty spin move. He then showed off his athleticism by hurdling Jaguars defensive back Jarrian Jones backwards for a total of a 15-yard gain on the play.

Take a look at Barkley’s incredible reverse hurdle:

Even teammate A.J. Brown couldn't believe his eyes. Barkley, who already has 68 scrimmage yards and a receiving touchdown, had NFL fans out of their seats with his latest jaw-dropping highlight.

