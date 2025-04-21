2025 Boston Marathon: Sharon Lokedi Shatters Course Record in Dominant Win
Lokedi broke the course record with a time of 2:17:22.
Sharon Lokedi of Kenya broke the Boston Marathon course record on Monday, winning the women's division with a time of 2:17:22.
The victory is her second Abbott Marathon Majors win, as she also won the New York City Marathon back in 2022. Lokedi, age 31, ran track at the University of Kansas from 2015 to '19 and was a 10-time All-American as well as a 12-time Big 12 champion.
Here's a look at her winning moment in Boston on Monday:
With the win, Lokedi will take home $150,000 in prize money for her first-place finish as well as a $50,000 bonus for setting the course record.
Not a bad start to the week.
