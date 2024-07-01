SI

What is the All-Time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Record?

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating champion Joey Chestnut eats olive burgers before the Lugnuts game against the TinCaps in August 2023.
One of the most unique and, well, frankly oddest Fourth of July traditions in the United States returns again in 2024 as competitive eaters will flock to Coney Island for the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Competitive eating's most notable annual event will look much different this year, as 16-time champion Joey Chestnut will not be participating on the men's side. Major League Eating banned Chestnut from the event in June after he signed a contract with Impossible Foods.

Chestnut has won 16 of the last 17 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contests since his first win in 2007. The only time he fell short in that span is 2015 when Matthew Stonie chowed down 62 hot dogs in 10 minutes, beating Chestnut by two.

Over on the women's side, Miki Sudo has won all but one competition dating back to 2014. She didn't participate in the 2021 contest due to pregnancy, and Michelle Lesco took the crown that year with 30 3/4 hot dogs consumed in 10 minutes.

Without further ado, let's dive into the best finishes in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

What is all-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest record?

Joey Chestnut holds the all-time men's record by eating a world-record 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes in the 2021 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. He broke the previous record of 75, set by himself the year prior.

In 2020, Miki Sudo shattered the women's record by mowing down 48.5 hot dogs in the contest, besting Sonya Thomas's long-standing record of 45 in 2012.

What are some other notable finishes?

All-time leaders in Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest history: Men's competition

RANK

CONTESTANT

HOT DOGS

YEAR

1

Joey Chestnut

76

2021

2

Joey Chestnut

75

2020

3

Joey Chestnut

74

2018

4

Joey Chestnut

72

2017

5

Joey Chestnut

71

2019

6

Joey Chestnut

70

2016

7

Joey Chestnut

69

2013

t-8

Joey Chestnut

68

2012

t-8

Joey Chestnut

68

2009

10

Joey Chestnut

66

2007

11

Takeru Kobayashi

64.5

2009

12

Carmen Cincotti

64

2018

t-13

Joey Chestnut

63

2022

t-13

Takeru Kobayashi

63

2007

t-15

Joey Chestnut

62

2023

t-15

Matthew Stonie

62

2015

t-15

Joey Chestnut

62

2011

16

Joey Chestnut

61

2014

t-17

Joey Chestnut

60

2015

t-17

Carmen Cincotti

60

2017

All-time leaders in Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest history: Women's competition

RANK

CONTESTANT

HOT DOGS

YEAR

1

Miki Sudo

48.5

2020

2

Sonya Thomas

45

2012

3

Miki Sudo

42

2022

4

Miki Sudo

41

2017

5

Sonya Thomas

40

2011

6

Miki Sudo

39.5

2023

t-7

Miki Sudo

38

2016

t-7

Miki Sudo

38

2015

9

Miki Sudo

37

2018

10

Sonya Thomas

36.75

2013

11

Juliet Lee

36

2013

12

Sonya Thomas

35

2016

The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is set to begin at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday in Coney Island.

