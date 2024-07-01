What is the All-Time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Record?
One of the most unique and, well, frankly oddest Fourth of July traditions in the United States returns again in 2024 as competitive eaters will flock to Coney Island for the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.
Competitive eating's most notable annual event will look much different this year, as 16-time champion Joey Chestnut will not be participating on the men's side. Major League Eating banned Chestnut from the event in June after he signed a contract with Impossible Foods.
Chestnut has won 16 of the last 17 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contests since his first win in 2007. The only time he fell short in that span is 2015 when Matthew Stonie chowed down 62 hot dogs in 10 minutes, beating Chestnut by two.
Over on the women's side, Miki Sudo has won all but one competition dating back to 2014. She didn't participate in the 2021 contest due to pregnancy, and Michelle Lesco took the crown that year with 30 3/4 hot dogs consumed in 10 minutes.
Without further ado, let's dive into the best finishes in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.
What is all-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest record?
Joey Chestnut holds the all-time men's record by eating a world-record 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes in the 2021 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. He broke the previous record of 75, set by himself the year prior.
In 2020, Miki Sudo shattered the women's record by mowing down 48.5 hot dogs in the contest, besting Sonya Thomas's long-standing record of 45 in 2012.
What are some other notable finishes?
All-time leaders in Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest history: Men's competition
RANK
CONTESTANT
HOT DOGS
YEAR
1
Joey Chestnut
76
2021
2
Joey Chestnut
75
2020
3
Joey Chestnut
74
2018
4
Joey Chestnut
72
2017
5
Joey Chestnut
71
2019
6
Joey Chestnut
70
2016
7
Joey Chestnut
69
2013
t-8
Joey Chestnut
68
2012
t-8
Joey Chestnut
68
2009
10
Joey Chestnut
66
2007
11
Takeru Kobayashi
64.5
2009
12
Carmen Cincotti
64
2018
t-13
Joey Chestnut
63
2022
t-13
Takeru Kobayashi
63
2007
t-15
Joey Chestnut
62
2023
t-15
Matthew Stonie
62
2015
t-15
Joey Chestnut
62
2011
16
Joey Chestnut
61
2014
t-17
Joey Chestnut
60
2015
t-17
Carmen Cincotti
60
2017
All-time leaders in Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest history: Women's competition
RANK
CONTESTANT
HOT DOGS
YEAR
1
Miki Sudo
48.5
2020
2
Sonya Thomas
45
2012
3
Miki Sudo
42
2022
4
Miki Sudo
41
2017
5
Sonya Thomas
40
2011
6
Miki Sudo
39.5
2023
t-7
Miki Sudo
38
2016
t-7
Miki Sudo
38
2015
9
Miki Sudo
37
2018
10
Sonya Thomas
36.75
2013
11
Juliet Lee
36
2013
12
Sonya Thomas
35
2016
The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is set to begin at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday in Coney Island.