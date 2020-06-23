Bubba Wallace Addresses Crowd at Talladega: 'You're Not Gonna Take Away my Smile'

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace addressed the crowd at Talladega Superspeedway on Monday following a 14th-place finish.

Wallace raced one day after a noose was found in his garage on Sunday. NASCAR launched an investigation shortly thereafter.

"Whoever it was, you're not going to take away my smile," Wallace told the crowd at Talladega. "I'm going to keep on going."

NASCAR drivers showed support for Wallace prior to Monday's race as all drivers and their respective pit crews joined together to push Wallace's No. 43 car down the track. NASCAR legend Richard Petty stood beside Wallace near the national anthem in his first race appearance since mid-March.

"The pre-race deal was probably one of the hardest things I've ever had to witness in my life," Wallace said. "This is truly incredible, and I'm proud to be a part of this sport."

NASCAR announced a ban on Confederate flags at events on June 10. However, a plane flew over Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday sporting the Confederate flag, accompanied by the phrase "Defund NASCAR." The race was postponed to Monday due to weather concerns.

Wallace has registered six top-10 finishes in 89 NASCAR Cup Series races since 2017. He finished second in the 2018 Daytona 500.