Drivers Enjoy Fast Food During Daytona 500 Rain Delay

Like any civilian working a nine-to-five job, NASCAR drivers do the same thing during a long lunch break at work. They pull up to the nearest fast food drive-thru.

The fabled Daytona 500 was forced to stop on lap 15 of 200 because of inclement weather on Sunday that delayed the race well into the evening. So, the drivers in typically sunny Daytona Beach, Fla. have found ways to fill out their time before continuing the next 185 laps.

Chase Briscoe, driving the No. 14 Ford at Daytona, chose Panda Express for his fast food of choice and Cole Custer, driving the No. 41 Ford, poked some fun at Briscoe's tweet and said he hoped he would get a good fortune.

Perhaps a pessimist wouldn't read too much into Briscoe's fortune that read "turn towards those with the means to help you succeed," but Briscoe replied to Custer's tweet with optimism.

"Looks like you're pushing me to the win buddy," Briscoe said in the Tweet.

Ross Chastain, driving the No. 42 Chevrolet, chose the American route and took his hunger to McDonald's while rain continued to pour in the Mickey D's parking lot. Chastain brought food for his entire crew.

Tyler Reddick enjoyed a meal inside Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen and shared a photo of his meal. The driver of No. 8 Chevrolet enjoys broccoli on the side.