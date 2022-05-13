NASCAR’s Austin Dillon Announces New Reality TV Series on USA Network

Never fear, racing fans, a new reality TV show is coming your way.

Austin Dillon announced that his new show, Austin Dillon’s Life In The Fast Lane, will premiere on USA Network June 23 at 9:30 pm ET. According to a press release from the network, the show will give “an inside look at the Daytona 500 Champion’s day-to-day with his wife, Whitney, adorable son, Ace, and his best friends Paul and Mariel Swan.”

The episodes will be a half hour.

But the NASCAR content doesn’t end there. USA Network is also teaming up with the sport for a docuseries called Race For The Championship. Originally announced during the summer of 2021, the eight-part series will provide a behind-the-scenes look at some of the drivers’ lives as they compete in the ’22 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and Championship.

These shows add to the growing list of sports reality TV shows that are hitting the market and being renewed, such as Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive which was renewed for a fifth and sixth season last week.

