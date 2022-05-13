Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NASCAR
Max Verstappen Places First at the Miami Grand Prix
Max Verstappen Places First at the Miami Grand Prix

NASCAR’s Austin Dillon Announces New Reality TV Series on USA Network

Never fear, racing fans, a new reality TV show is coming your way. 

Austin Dillon announced that his new show, Austin Dillon’s Life In The Fast Lane, will premiere on USA Network June 23 at 9:30 pm ET. According to a press release from the network, the show will give “an inside look at the Daytona 500 Champion’s day-to-day with his wife, Whitney, adorable son, Ace, and his best friends Paul and Mariel Swan.”

The episodes will be a half hour. 

But the NASCAR content doesn’t end there. USA Network is also teaming up with the sport for a docuseries called Race For The Championship. Originally announced during the summer of 2021, the eight-part series will provide a behind-the-scenes look at some of the drivers’ lives as they compete in the ’22 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and Championship.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

These shows add to the growing list of sports reality TV shows that are hitting the market and being renewed, such as Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive which was renewed for a fifth and sixth season last week

More Racing Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis during the NFL combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Play
NFL

Malik Willis Clears the Air on Tannehill’s ‘Mentor’ Comments

“We chopped it up… It was never anything negative. Ryan [Tannehill] is a good dude… Everything is cool.”

By Wilton Jackson
Matt Rhule and Sean Payton embrace after a game.
NFL

Matt Rhule Responds to Panthers, Sean Payton Speculation

The Panthers head coach isn't worried about his job security.

By Daniel Chavkin
Danny Green of the Philadelphia 76ers.
Play
NBA

76ers’ Green Suffered Torn ACL on Thursday, per Report

The guard, who will turn 35 in June, averaged 9.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in this year’s playoffs.

By Wilton Jackson
May 2, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers watches from the sideline in the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat during Game 1 of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena.
Play
NBA

76ers’ Daryl Morey Gives Definitive Answer on Doc Rivers’s Job Status

Philadelphia’s president says Rivers will return as head coach.

By Wilton Jackson
Ben Simmons on the sidelines.
Play
Extra Mustard

Ben Simmons Sold $4.5 Million Mansion to Phillies Star, per Report

The Nets forward had owned the house for three years.

By Daniel Chavkin
Auburn offensive coordinator Chad Morris during warm ups before the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
High School

Chad Morris Resigns From Texas HS Coaching Job, per Reports

Morris led Allen to an 11-3 mark last season and posted nearly 175 wins as a preps coach in Texas.

By Wilton Jackson
Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Jan Blachowicz of Poland punches Israel Adesanya of Nigeria in their UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 259 event at UFC APEX on March 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Play
Betting

UFC Fight Night Best Bets, Odds: Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksander Rakić

Best bets and analysis for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card, headlined by betting favorite Aleksander Rakić facing Jan Blachowicz.

By Doug Vazquez and SI Betting Staff
Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku
Soccer

Lukaku in Damage Control on IG Over His Chelsea Future

The Chelsea striker’s agent reportedly wants to talk to incoming owner Todd Boehly about the Belgian star’s future.

By Associated Press