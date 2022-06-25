Martin Truex Jr. Will Return to Joe Gibbs Racing for 2023 NASCAR Season

Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports

Martin Truex Jr. put the retirement rumors to bed ahead of Sunday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway.

The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion is returning for another season with Joe Gibbs Racing, where he’s competed since 2019. He’s won 12 of his last 31 career victories at the storied company and still seeks his first win of the 2022 campaign.

Halfway through this season, his 17th full-time in the Cup Series, speculation started toward the end of his contract with Joe Gibbs Racing. Truex said at the beginning of the month ahead of his 600th Cup Series start that he was “tormented” with the decision to walk away or continue competing.

“I think about it every day. We’re working on it. I should know something soon,” Truex Jr. told reporters. “It’s a big decision, a lot of factors. I would say that within a couple weeks, you guys will know what I’m doing.”

More Racing Coverage: