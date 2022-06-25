Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NASCAR

Martin Truex Jr. Will Return to Joe Gibbs Racing for 2023 NASCAR Season

May 28, 2022; Concord, North Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. (19) looks towards the scoring pod during Nascar Cup qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Martin Truex Jr. put the retirement rumors to bed ahead of Sunday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway. 

The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion is returning for another season with Joe Gibbs Racing, where he’s competed since 2019. He’s won 12 of his last 31 career victories at the storied company and still seeks his first win of the 2022 campaign. 

Halfway through this season, his 17th full-time in the Cup Series, speculation started toward the end of his contract with Joe Gibbs Racing. Truex said at the beginning of the month ahead of his 600th Cup Series start that he was “tormented” with the decision to walk away or continue competing. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I think about it every day. We’re working on it. I should know something soon,” Truex Jr. told reporters. “It’s a big decision, a lot of factors. I would say that within a couple weeks, you guys will know what I’m doing.”

More Racing Coverage: 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Blue Jays spring training hats in the dugout.
MLB

Blue Jays’ Guillermo Martinez Dealt Five-Game Suspension, Fine

The Toronto hitting coach was ejected before Wednesday's game vs. Chicago.

By Daniel Chavkin
Freddie Freeman smiles in the Dodgers dugout.
MLB

Freddie Freeman Gets Ring, Fights Back Tears in Return to Atlanta

The former Brave got emotional in his first game vs. his former team.

By Daniel Chavkin
hornets-steve-clifford-fired.jpg
NBA

Steve Clifford Agrees to Return As Hornets Coach

Charlotte is bringing Clifford back for a second stint with the organization.

By Daniel Chavkin
Luke Richardson coaches a Stanley Cup Final game for the Montreal Canadiens.
NHL

Blackhawks Nearing Hire of Luke Richardson As Coach, per Report

Chicago is reportedly choosing the Canadiens assistant as their new leader.

By Daniel Chavkin
Demonstrators react to the Roe v. Wade decision outside the Supreme Court in Washington.
NBA

NBA, WNBA Commissioners Release Joint Statement on Roe v. Wade

Adam Silver and Cathy Engelbert issued comments in response to Friday’s shocking Supreme Court ruling.

By Jelani Scott
Malika Andrews on ESPN’s NBA Today (June 24, 2022)
Media

ESPN’s Malika Andrews Comments on SCOTUS Overturning Roe v. Wade

The 27-year-old anchor shared her thoughts on Friday’s shocking news.

By Jelani Scott
Dwane Casey and Jaden Ivey address that media at Ivey's introductory press conference with the Pistons
NBA

Ivey Tears Up As Detroit Honors His Family During Jersey Presentation

Ivey will be the fourth member of his family to play sports in Detroit.

By Daniel Chavkin
Jun 7, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during minicamp at the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Joe Burrow Opens Up About Self-Doubt He Had While at Ohio State

The Bengals star discussed a time he pondered a career change during his three years with the Buckeyes.

By Jelani Scott