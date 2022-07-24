Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NASCAR

Kurt Busch Doesn’t Pass Concussion Test, Won’t Race at Pocono

NASCAR star Kurt Busch has been ruled out for Sunday’s M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway.

A day after crashing during a qualifying run, Busch said in a social media post that he was still experiencing concussion-like symptoms. NASCAR doctors evaluated Busch on Sunday morning but didn’t clear him to compete in the afternoon Cup Series race on the Tricky Triangle.

Instead, Ty Gibbs will replace Busch in the No. 45 car for 23XI Racing.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Entering Sunday’s race, the 43-year-old Busch ranked 14th in points in the Cup Series standings. Busch owns a provisional playoff berth by virtue of his May 15 victory in the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Gibbs, 19, will be racing in the Cup Series for the first time. The grandson of legendary racing figure and three-time Super Bowl-champion coach Joe Gibbs, Ty leads the Xfinity Series this season with four wins.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and first basemen Paul Goldschmidt talk on the field in between innings.
MLB

Goldschmidt, Arenado Won’t Play in Toronto Due to Vaccine Mandate

St. Louis' two best players will miss the team's next two games vs. the Blue Jays.

By Daniel Chavkin40 minutes ago
Jim Irsay (Joey Foley/Getty Images)
NFL

Colts Owner Buys Muhammad Ali’s 1974 ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ Belt

Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay added to his expansive memorabilia collection with Ali’s WBC championship belt.

By Thomas Neumann51 minutes ago
Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos takes off his batting gloves on the field.
MLB

Nick Castellanos, Reporter Involved in Tense Exchange

The Philadelphia outfielder was booed at home after another tough night at the plate.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago
Titans guard Rodger Saffold with his helmet off on the sidelines.
NFL

Saffold Placed on Non-Football Injury List After Car Accident

The new Buffalo left guard isn't practicing as the team opens training camp.

By Daniel Chavkin2 hours ago
The Hockey Canada logo projected on an ice rink.
NHL

Former NHL Players Deny Involvement in Alleged 2003 Sexual Assault

Jordin Tootoo and Nathan Paetsch are among those who say they were not involved in alleged incident involving Canada’s world junior team.

By Associated Press2 hours ago
Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner walks off the mound.
Extra Mustard

Madison Bumgarner Calls Out Victor Robles for Slow Home-Run Trot

The Diamondbacks starter was not happy with how Robles admired his home run down five runs.

By Daniel Chavkin2 hours ago
Pete Rose
MLB

Pete Rose Set to Appear on Field at Upcoming Phillies Game

MLB’s all-time hits leader hasn’t appeared at a game in Philadelphia since accepting a lifetime ban in 1989.

By Associated Press3 hours ago
Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu brings the ball up the court.
Extra Mustard

Ionescu Hugs Vanessa Bryant, Daughters in Stands After Liberty Victory

The Liberty guard embraced Kobe Bryant's family after the game.

By Daniel Chavkin3 hours ago