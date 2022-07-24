Kurt Busch Doesn’t Pass Concussion Test, Won’t Race at Pocono

NASCAR star Kurt Busch has been ruled out for Sunday’s M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway.

A day after crashing during a qualifying run, Busch said in a social media post that he was still experiencing concussion-like symptoms. NASCAR doctors evaluated Busch on Sunday morning but didn’t clear him to compete in the afternoon Cup Series race on the Tricky Triangle.

Instead, Ty Gibbs will replace Busch in the No. 45 car for 23XI Racing.

Entering Sunday’s race, the 43-year-old Busch ranked 14th in points in the Cup Series standings. Busch owns a provisional playoff berth by virtue of his May 15 victory in the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Gibbs, 19, will be racing in the Cup Series for the first time. The grandson of legendary racing figure and three-time Super Bowl-champion coach Joe Gibbs, Ty leads the Xfinity Series this season with four wins.