Hamlin Doesn’t See F1 Champ Kimi Raikkonen As Race-Winning Contender

Kimi Räikkönen’s presence at Watkins Glen this weekend will likely garner global attention as he makes his NASCAR Cup Series debut.

The Iceman, who is the last Ferrari driver to win the F1 driver world championship back in 2007, will join Trackhouse Racing as part of its new international driver program, competing alongside their current drivers—Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain. Although Räikkönen has extensive F1 success with 21-race victories in his storied 19-year career, at least one Cup Series driver does not expect the F1 legend to be a major threat in his pursuit of a win.

“It’s a great opportunity for him and Trackhouse and whatnot, but as far as being a contender to race for the win, I don’t think that’s a possibility,” Denny Hamlin said. “Just simply because it does take time. If you look at the people who have been successful in stock cars coming from open-wheel backgrounds, it takes a long time. Other than you got these anomalies like Tony Stewart and a few others. Montoya took a little bit of time. But it’s just really difficult because everyone has gotten so much better, especially with the information, the data, they’ve got nowadays. All the drivers that are in the field now have really stepped up dramatically.

“I think it’s a good thing for our sport if it gets some good publicity, but other than that, I’m not really sure it changes the dynamic of the race too much.”

Hamlin later tweeted the question he was asked, providing more context to the clip of his answer—“How do you see Kimi changing the dynamic of the race at the Glen?”

Räikkönen is the first driver to be a part of Project 91, which Trackhouse Entertainment Group described as “a program designed to expand its international reach by fielding a NASCAR Cup Series entry for renowned international racing drivers.”

Although it is his Cup Series debut, this is not the first time the former F1 driver has competed in a stock car. Back in 2011, he competed in an Xfinity Series race and a Truck Series race for Kyle Busch Motorsports at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Suárez said last week that Räikkönen’s speed was evident during the Select Driver Orientation Test at Virginia International Raceway.

“The speed is there, and the racing part is going to be a process because it doesn’t matter how much you practice in the simulator, doesn’t matter how many tests you do—the racing part is the racing part,” Suárez said, per motorsport.com. “It’s different and he doesn't know all these drivers. He doesn't know how they race, he doesn't know how aggressive they are, so that part is going to take a little bit.

“You can bring the best driver in the world, and it is going to take some time in the racing part. I think [as far as] the speed, I think he is going to be good.”

More Racing Coverage: