When the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, Bubba Wallace will be zipping around the track in a different car number for 23XI Racing—No. 45.

That car, which is usually driven by Kurt Busch this season, is eligible for the owners’ championship, but Busch is out indefinitely due to concussion-like symptoms. Ty Gibbs, 19, had been subbing in his place since Busch’s qualifying crash that resulted in the injury at Pocono Raceway in July.

Wallace will now race in the No. 45 to maximize points for the owners’ championship in the final 10 competitions while Gibbs races in the No. 23. Aside from the number swap, 23XI Racing says there won’t be any primary partner changes on the cars.

Both Wallace and the No. 23 car did not qualify for either drivers’ or owners’ playoffs, but Wallace is the more veteran driver between him and Gibbs. While in the No. 23, Wallace secured seven top-14 finishes in the last eight races.

“While Ty has done a great job for us in the No. 45 car, we feel that Bubba’s experience in this car, at the upcoming playoff tracks and his recent momentum will give 23XI the best chance at maximizing our points each weekend,” team president Steve Lauletta said, in part, in the press release. “We recognize that this is a unique opportunity in the Cup Series, and we’re grateful to our employees and partners for standing with the team and supporting this decision.”

The No. 45 crew team qualified for both playoffs when Busch won at Kansas Speedway in May. However, the driver announced last week, “As much as I wanted and hoped to be able to get back in the No. 45 car to make a playoff run with our team, it’s still not the right time for me. In addition to not being cleared to return to racing, I know that I am not ready to be back in the car.

“I respect the sport of NASCAR, my fellow drivers and the fans too much to take up a playoff spot if I know I can’t compete for a championship this season. The decision was not an easy one, but I know it is the right thing to do. I will continue to take time to heal and strengthen as I prepare to be back in the car and will do all I can to help 23XI continue the success we have had this season.”

In wake of the announcement that Wallace would compete in the No. 45 over the final 10 races, Busch tweeted his support.

“We are two cars but act as one team. This is another example of teamwork! I support @BubbaWallace and love the leadership I have seen out of him recently. Let’s make a run at the Championship!”

