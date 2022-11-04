Jimmie Johnson announced Friday that he is making his return to NASCAR as both a co-owner of a team and as a part-time driver.

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion is joining Petty GMS and he will run a limited schedule in 2023, which will include the Daytona 500. Johnson spent the last two seasons competing in IndyCar before deciding two weeks before the ‘22 finale that he’d be stepping away from full-time racing.

“I've had a watchful eye on the ownership part and what's happening with NASCAR, and the opportunity that I have here, the business structure and the model with NASCAR charters is just so different from than anything else in motorsports,” Johnson told the AP. "I want to be part of it. We certainly watched Michael Jordan join, what the Trackhouse Racing folks have done, and there's all these rumors of people who want to get into the sport.

“I'm honored and thankful that I'm going to be part of it.”

During Friday’s press conference announcing this move, Johnson admitted, “I did not see this in my future,” adding that the offer to join Petty GMS is a “life-changing opportunity.“

Richard Petty, nicknamed The King, sat next to Johnson during the press conference, and when asked what his reaction was, he said, “You've got to be kidding. Jimmie Johnson wants to be involved with us? This has got to be one of the biggest things that have happened to the Petty crowd and GMS from that standpoint.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

