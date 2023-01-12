Actor Frankie Muniz to Compete in NASCAR’s ARCA Series in 2023

From Malcolm in the Middle to the racetrack, Frankie Muniz is ready to fulfill a lifelong dream.

The actor revealed on Wednesday that he would be participating in NASCAR’s ARCA series full-time in 2023, joining Rette Jones Racing in the fourth-tier series. Muniz will compete in 20 races over the course of the season, beginning on Feb. 18 at Daytona International Speedway, per Nick Bromberg of Yahoo Sports.

“Finally making my dream a reality, this one is for my son and showing him that you can always chase your dreams,” Muniz wrote in a tweet. “Excited for this opportunity with Rette Jones Racing, Ford, and our partners to go full time racing for an ARCA National Series Championship in 2023.”

The ARCA Series slots below NASCAR’s Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series, and typically features young drivers new to their careers and veteran drivers who participate for fun. There were seven drivers last year who competed in all 20 ARCA races.

Muniz has pursued competitive racing since the mid-2000s, and even put a pause on his acting career to do so. He participated in ARCA test runs at Daytona International Speedway last year.

“Ever since childhood, it’s been my dream to pursue racing in NASCAR, and it was important for me to partner with a team that aligned with my long-term objectives and vision while providing every opportunity imaginable to grow mentally and physically as a full-time race car driver,” Muniz said in a statement, per Yahoo Sports. “I look forward to not only demonstrating my ability on the track and just how serious how I am in progressing in my racing career but also showing my son and family what it is to chase your dreams and reinvent yourself.”