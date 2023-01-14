Wiz Khalifa Announces He’ll Perform at NASCAR’s Event in LA Coliseum

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed back to Los Angeles for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Feb. 5, and the race-break concert is returning for 2023.

Wiz Khalifa confirmed Saturday that he would be performing during that Sunday event as NASCAR kicks off its 75th anniversary. He said in the press release, “The NASCAR cars will bring the noise, and I’ll bring the party. We’re going to have a great time celebrating together at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, and I can’t wait to see everybody there.”

Due to the season-opening event being held in the LA Coliseum, there are not pit stalls, and thus, a race break was implemented. Last year, Trackhouse co-owner Pitbull performed.

Khalifa’s latest album, Multiverse, was released last year, and he toured North America while on his The Vinyl Verse Tour, which he co-headlined with LOGIC. Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s senior vice president for racing development and strategy, said in a statement, “Wiz Khalifa is a gifted and talented performer with a worldwide following. I know the fans will be on their feet during his performance at the Busch Light Clash as we celebrate the beginning of our 75th Anniversary season together.”

More entertainment acts are expected to be announced in the coming days, but it was previously confirmed Cypress Hill would perform in a pre-race concert.

Joey Logano, who won the Cup Series title in 2022, walked away victorious from last year’s Clash.