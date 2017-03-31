Kevin Durant says doctors originally thought he had broken his leg following his injury in late February.

Durant went on the Bill Simmons podcast and told the story of his injury, which turned out to be an MCL sprain he sustained Feb. 28.

“The first diagnosis we got was that I broke my leg, fractured my tibia.” Durant said. “And that’s a four or five month recovery. That’s what he told me: 4-5 months. I just bust out crying. I’m like: not again…This is my first year with the team, we’re playing very well at the time. I was playing well individually. It was definitely a good time for our team.

“We checked the scans again, we got a CT scan to see the condition the bone was in and they told me it was just a bruise there and I sprained my MCL, And that reaction in the car was like second to none. That emotional roller coaster was something out of a movie.”

Durant added that he heard a crack when the injury happened, and that the initial feeling left him flustered and fearful.

With the Warriors headed for the playoffs, it’s unclear exactly when Durant will return. He continues on his recovery process with Golden State at 61–14 with seven games left.