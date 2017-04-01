NBA

Tracy McGrady, Jerry Krause, Rebecca Lobo headline Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2017

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2017 on Saturday morning.

Zack Clayton, Nikos Galis, Mannie Jackson, Tom Jernstedt, Jerry Krause, Rebecca Lobo, George McGinnis, Tracy McGrady, Muffet McGraw and Bill Self are the 11 new members.

McGrady played for six NBA teams and averaged 19.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 rebounds in his 15-year career. He led the league in scoring twice and was a seven-time All Star.

Lobo led the UConn Huskies to their first national championship in 1995 with a perfect 35-0 season. She won a gold medal at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta and played six seasons in the WNBA for the New York Liberty, Houston Comets and Connecticut Sun.

Bill Self has coached the Kanasas Jayhawks to 12 Big 12 Conference titles and a national championship in 2008.

Chris Webber was among the finalists but was not inducted into this year's class. He averaged 20.7 points and 9.8 rebounds in his career. Finalists needed 18 of 24 votes from the Honors Committee to be inducted.

The induction ceremonies will be held in Springfield, Massachusetts on Sept. 7-9.

