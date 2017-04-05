Ernie Johnson: The Steadiest Voice In Sports

The Round Mound of Bluster stepped off the Inside the NBA set, where he had been sniping Russell Westbrook for dominating the ball, and settled into an oversized lounge chair to boom his scathing review of the movie Logan as a pair of sisters prepared his manicure, pedicure and eyebrow waxing. If there was anything Charles Barkley was born to do, perhaps even more than score and rebound, it was to launch into humorous diatribes at the drop of a hat. As the eyebrow work commenced, Barkley started calling himself “Chuck Delicious” and took a good-natured swipe at one of his favorite foils: “Shaq is just an asshole. I just work with him because they pay me.” The pampering treatment, a birthday gift from Kenny Smith, had him in an especially boisterous mood. With his suit pant legs rolled up so his feet could soak, Barkley launched into a passionate argument about how the public—including NBA players like LeBron James—“only want you to be honest when you agree with them.”

Yet one subject stymied Barkley’s pugilistic tendencies, continually producing a compliment rather than a punchline. “When someone dies, everyone says great things at their funeral and most of the time it’s bullshit,” Barkley said, as his smiling face turned serious. “You don’t have to make up nice stuff about Ernie.” A few minutes later, another rant withered halfway through. “You know how some religious people are annoying and a pain in the ass? They beat you in the head with the Bible all the time?” Barkley asked rhetorically. ”Ernie has his religion but he doesn’t bug you with it.”

Barkley is fearless, stubborn and bulletproof, capable of saying virtually anything, no matter how politically incorrect, without repercussions. Most importantly, he knows it. The Hall of Famer delights in denunciation and often takes aim at the NBA and TNT’s own programming, which only makes his soft spot even more glaring. Who is this Ernie, and how has he so thoroughly captivated basketball’s loudest critic?

Ernie Johnson Jr. was born to be a sports broadcaster in much the same way that Stephen Curry was born to hoop. Ernie Sr. was a Major League Baseball player turned broadcaster, giving his son a head start on multiple fronts. As a child, Ernie Jr. tagged along to the ballpark and on the speaking circuit, learning how to prepare game notes, interact with players, work a room and manage egos. While his own baseball career petered out at the University of Georgia, his father’s stiff-lipped diamond maxims have stuck with him. “If somebody spikes you at second base, you never rub,” Johnson said, while sitting at his office desk in Atlanta last month, repeating his father’s words three times to underscore how much he prizes quiet dignity.

Just as Curry earned his stripes as a small-school standout, Johnson had to climb the ladder to reach his perch at Turner Sports, where he anchors NBA, NCAA tournament, MLB postseason, and golf coverage and has won multiple Sports Emmys. Forget about pedicures for his fellow commentators, he didn’t even have fellow commentators when he started out as a one-man band for WMAZ in Macon, GA. “I’d be reporting on a triple ax murder in middle Georgia,” he chuckled, “and then we would go to commercial and there I am wearing a flannel shirt walking down the aisles of W Supply. We didn’t have the budget to do journalism like it was taught in journalism school.”

As time passed, television producers realized that Johnson had a wide skillset: an affable delivery, an understated wit, a commitment to doing his homework, and a versatility to cover multiple sports. Despite his do-everything experience in Macon and a perfectionistic streak that once led him to berate a colleague for mistiming his show, Johnson fundamentally didn’t want to be the center of attention. His father, whom Johnson still calls his “best friend” more than five years after his death, was a palm ball-lofting relief pitcher, not a heat-throwing ace. “I would goad Ernie Sr. at Christmas parties and ask about guys I knew were a pain in the ass,” said Turner Sports VP of production Tim Kiely, who has worked on Inside for more than 20 years. “He never said a bad word. A veteran. That was all passed on to Ernie Jr. They’re mirrors: No ego and very inclusive.”

Kiely understood that some of Johnson’s abilities were being squandered in a traditional postgame highlight show and, in a moment that has entered Turner lore, he hatched a plan in the mid-1990s to take his host’s career and the show in a new direction. His vision was simple but radical: He wanted Johnson to reduce his dependency on the teleprompter to generate a looser, more conversational feel. While Johnson would be asked to break with years of tradition and drop some of television’s formality, the new approach would theoretically showcase his ability to build rapport, direct his fellow commentators to areas of expertise and create authentic on-air disagreements.

At first, Johnson resisted. Believing that the teleprompter is like a harmful “drug” for hosts, Kiely decided to cut off Johnson cold turkey during a live broadcast. Johnson improvised his way through the show but felt exposed, even though Kiely believed his experiment had been successful. The two men argued immediately after the show, with Johnson storming into a bathroom and shattering a coffee mug against the wall in a rare moment of rage. As an ice-breaker, Kiely went to the mall and purchased a replacement mug that bore a classified ad reading Postal Worker Wanted. “I don’t know if it was the Going Postal coffee mug or the fact that he saw he was being challenged to grow,” Kiely said. “But he bought in.”

Ben Golliver/SI

This was the “A-Ha” moment, the sports television equivalent of giving Curry the green light to start pulling up from 30 feet. To Smith, unleashing Johnson from the teleprompter allowed him to become TNT’s version of boxing trainer Angelo Dundee, carefully managing his prizefighters as he guided them through their nightly bouts. To Barkley, Johnson became an “orchestra conductor” with two key attributes: a willingness to cede the spotlight and a knack for navigating controversial subjects.

To Shaquille O’Neal, Johnson is the Julius Erving of the studio with an “elegant” style that has helped the Hall of Fame center find his footing on television. “When I started, I wanted to be Bryant Gumbel,” O’Neal said. “I was doing too much to be ‘professional’ and it didn’t look right or feel right. Everyone knows that’s not me. Now we just have conversations and do stuff to make people laugh.” To Kiely, who was nicknamed “Jellybean” as a child because of his weight, Johnson was now overseeing the type of “ball-breaking” that the average viewer can relate to and the type of razzing that takes place in NBA locker rooms.

The mailman mug still sits on a memorabilia-packed shelf in Johnson’s office, not far from Warren Spahn and Vin Scully bobbleheads, a humbling reminder of the twin perils of self-doubt and self-importance. “There was a time I worshipped at the altar of Rudy Martzke,” Johnson said, referring to the longtime USA Today television critic. “I worried that he would give me a Dreaded Glitch award all the time. That’s the wrong way to approach it. At times, I was a little full of myself too. That wasn’t the way my dad taught me and I had to change. I used to let my job define who I was. I like this version of me now, the one that values his job but doesn’t put it at the top of the heap.”