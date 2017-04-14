NBA Social Rankings: LeBron James Got Kendrick's Album Before Us
Quickly
- This week's NBA Social Rankings is led by LeBron James, who got to listen to Kendrick Lamar's album well before the rest of us.
Welcome back to The Crossover’s weekly social media power rankings, where we determine who won the week off the court. This week, LeBron gets the Kendrick Lamar album before all of us, Tony Romo plays basketball and Moe Harkless makes $500,000 with a perfectly-played game. We’ll rank performances from best to worst. Here’s how the week shook out:
1. LeBron James
Really tough to put anyone over LeBron here, simply because the reaction to his long Instagram story was so strong. Kendrick Lamar apparently sent him his entire album early, and not only did he show it off on Instagram to make us all mad, he actually memorized the lyrics! He tried really hard to make us all mad, you have to respect it.
2. Moe Harkless
Mo' Money, Moe Problems from nba
His three-point percentage was so marginally above the 35% required to make his performance bonus that he actually didn’t attempt any threes at all in his final game of the season. Bravo!
Dinner’s on him.
3. Hassan Whiteside
Hassan Whiteside using the cat filter on Snapchat was certainly a thing that happened tonight pic.twitter.com/SXYBnIy7KX— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 10, 2017
This cat filter has got to go.
4. Steph Curry
Kevin Durant’s biggest fan is very excited for his return! Oh, wait, it’s just Steph.
5. Tony Romo
Who knew Tony Romo could hoop?
6. DeMarcus Cousins
You’re damn right, LaVar Ball is a legend.
7. Klay Thompson
Leandro and Klay taking a nice pic- wait Klay your coffee from nba
That coffee is too scared of Klay to dare falling out of the mug it’s in.
8. Ben Simmons
Kid tried to hit the stepback over Ben Simmons 😂 (📹: @sixers) pic.twitter.com/HfS2z6bhBw— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 13, 2017
Could you imagine Jah & Ben & JoJo swatting little kids together? We’re getting closer…
9. Nick Young
Nick Young on if Lakers keep pick: “They might have the Ball family come in here talking crazy! Ball family & a Swaggy P…kinda too much!"— Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) April 13, 2017
NEED SWAGGY & LAVAR
10. Houston Rockets
I have no idea what the hell this is but I feel like it warrants a spot in the rankings.