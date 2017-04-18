NBA

How to watch Bulls vs. Celtics: Live stream, game time, TV

5:15 | NBA
East Preview: First-Round Tests Await For Cavs, Celtics
SI Wire
Tuesday April 18th, 2017

The Celtics host the Bulls in Boston on Tuesday night for Game 2 of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Eight-seed Chicago took Game 1 on Sunday with a strong showing, controlling the game on the interior and relying on Jimmy Butler to carry the load. Boston, who won the conference in the regular season, needs to bounce back or risk heading to Chicago down two games to none. The Celtics remain favorites with Isaiah Thomas and a strong supporting cast, but things could get nervy quickly with another flat showing.

Find out how to watch below.

How to watch

When: Tuesday, April 18, 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT app

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters