The Celtics host the Bulls in Boston on Tuesday night for Game 2 of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Eight-seed Chicago took Game 1 on Sunday with a strong showing, controlling the game on the interior and relying on Jimmy Butler to carry the load. Boston, who won the conference in the regular season, needs to bounce back or risk heading to Chicago down two games to none. The Celtics remain favorites with Isaiah Thomas and a strong supporting cast, but things could get nervy quickly with another flat showing.

Find out how to watch below.

How to watch

When: Tuesday, April 18, 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT app