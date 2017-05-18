NBA

NBA rumors: Draft whispers, front office changes and more

NBA
What does Celtics' win in draft lottery mean for Isaiah Thomas' future?
Scooby Axson
Thursday May 18th, 2017

With the draft lottery in our taillights, rumor season is in full effect. We’ll regularly round up the latest buzz going forward through the draft, free agency and beyond.

The Magic and Hawks are still dealing with fluid front office situations, the Lakers and Celtics are starting to court Lonzo Ball and Markelle Fultz, and there’s a whole lot left to sort out as players continue to work out for teams and executives start to lock in on their courses for the off-season.

• The Nets, Knicks, and 76ers are all interested in shooting guard J.J. Redick (Yahoo! Sports)

• Knicks president Phil Jackson says the team is likely to stay put with the 8th overall pick in June's draft but would be interested in acquiring another pick (ESPN.com)

• The Lakers are considering Lonzo Ball with the #2 pick but will also take a look at De'Aaron Fox too. (Draft Express)

• The Celtics could target shooting guard Gordon Hayward this summer. Hayward is set to hit free agency after the 2017-18 season.

