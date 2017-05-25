These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

The NBA Finals begin June 1, and the Golden State Warriors are back for the third year in a row. They’ll take on the winner of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics in a series that could be decided on Thursday night.

Below is the full schedule for this year’s Finals, with matchups still to be finalized.

The games will be broadcast on ABC.

*Denotes if necessary

Golden State vs. Boston/Cleveland Local EDT Broadcast

Game 1 – Thursday June 1 Boston/Cleveland at Golden State 6:00PM 9:00PM ABC/R

Game 2 – Sunday June 4 Boston/Cleveland at Golden State 5:00PM 8:00PM ABC/R

Game 3 – Wednesday June 7 Golden State at Boston/Cleveland 9:00PM 9:00PM ABC/R

Game 4 – Friday June 9 Golden State at Boston/Cleveland 9:00PM 9:00PM ABC/R

Game 5* Monday June 12 Boston/Cleveland at Golden State 6:00PM 9:00PM ABC/R

Game 6* Thursday June 15 Golden State at Boston/Cleveland 9:00PM 9:00PM ABC/R

Game 7* Sunday June 18 Boston/Cleveland at Golden State 5:00PM 8:00PM ABC/R