NBA Finals schedule 2017: Series dates, times, TV channels

The NBA Finals begin June 1, and the Golden State Warriors are back for the third year in a row. They’ll take on the winner of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics in a series that could be decided on Thursday night.

Below is the full schedule for this year’s Finals, with matchups still to be finalized.

The games will be broadcast on ABC.

*Denotes if necessary

Golden State vs. Boston/Cleveland                                               Local     EDT      Broadcast

Game 1 – Thursday June 1  Boston/Cleveland at Golden State        6:00PM  9:00PM      ABC/R

Game 2 – Sunday June 4  Boston/Cleveland at Golden State           5:00PM  8:00PM      ABC/R

Game 3 – Wednesday June 7  Golden State at Boston/Cleveland    9:00PM  9:00PM      ABC/R

Game 4 – Friday June 9  Golden State at Boston/Cleveland            9:00PM  9:00PM      ABC/R

Game 5* Monday June 12  Boston/Cleveland at Golden State         6:00PM  9:00PM      ABC/R

Game 6* Thursday June 15  Golden State at Boston/Cleveland       9:00PM  9:00PM      ABC/R

Game 7* Sunday June 18  Boston/Cleveland at Golden State         5:00PM  8:00PM      ABC/R

