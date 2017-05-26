Welcome back to The Crossover’s weekly social media power rankings, where we determine who won the week off the court. This week, Shaq turns up the heat in his beef with Chuck, Dion Waiters wears a shirt with Dion Waiters on it, and Post Malone jams to “White Iverson” with Allen Iverson. We’ll rank performances from best to worst. Here’s how the week shook out:

1. Tristan Thompson

Okay, so there’s a bit of recency bias here, but Thompson may have stolen the week with his priceless reaction behind LeBron. Who didn’t make that same face when they heard LeBron say he didn’t go bald?

LeBron: "I didn't go bald like Mike, but I'm gettin' there."



2. Shaq

From this angle u c my man from reebok @albenz11 was floppin like a mug A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on May 20, 2017 at 9:11pm PDT

Someone get this man a pedicure! 😱😂 pic.twitter.com/SFCjnq7XV7 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 26, 2017

From an insane pickup dunk, to showing his disgusting feet, to ripping Charles Barkley, it was a monumental week for The Big Hashtag, or whatever.

3. Dion Waiters

Mood!!!! A post shared by 🔥🔥🔥🔥 (@waiters3) on May 23, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

The shirt, though!

4. Mallory Edens

@BillSimmons . might need to see an updated pitch. A lot has changed since 2008 🙄 pic.twitter.com/iHgXYQl6i5 — Mallory Edens (@MedensEdens) May 24, 2017

Not taking any sides here, but this response from the daughter of the Bucks’ owner was SPICY.

5. Kenny Roda

"It's a weird thing with you Kenny. Only come around when we lose, I swear." pic.twitter.com/IYqUeoatEB — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) May 22, 2017

Cavaliers' Tyronn Lue channels LeBron James to reporter: "You only show up when we lose. That's funny, man." pic.twitter.com/E6B7XR3alX — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 24, 2017

The Cleveland talk show host had quite the week.

6. Mike Brown

Mike Brown was asked about Tyronn Lue saying Boston is tougher to defend than Golden State: "That's his opinion. It's cute." — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 25, 2017

How are we supposed to wait a week for the Finals?

7. Tracy McGrady

Tracy McGrady: "I don't think Thon Maker is 19. Thon Maker's gotta be like 30" pic.twitter.com/UlHyioDV99 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 25, 2017

8. Joel Embiid

That's fun basketball right there.. they're really just having fun — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 20, 2017

The modern-day Rasheed Wallace. Both teams had fun.

9. Metta World Peace

How many of YAl are muted but don't know you are muted? — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorldPeace) May 20, 2017

Has there ever been a more relatable tweet?

10. Post Malone (Warning: Semi-NSFW)

Real life A post shared by Allen Iverson (@theofficialai3) on May 26, 2017 at 2:10am PDT

This was so cool!