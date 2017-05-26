NBA

NBA Social Rankings: Shaq Toes The Line, Dion Wears Dion And More

0:39 | NBA
LeBron James becomes NBA’s all-time leading playoff scorer, passes Michael Jordan

Quickly

  • From his toes to his takes—Shaq is giving it everything he has to entertain us these days. Unfortunately for the Big Hashtag (or whatever), he was topped this week.
Kenny Ducey
an hour ago

Welcome back to The Crossover’s weekly social media power rankings, where we determine who won the week off the court. This week, Shaq turns up the heat in his beef with Chuck, Dion Waiters wears a shirt with Dion Waiters on it, and Post Malone jams to “White Iverson” with Allen Iverson. We’ll rank performances from best to worst. Here’s how the week shook out:

1. Tristan Thompson

Okay, so there’s a bit of recency bias here, but Thompson may have stolen the week with his priceless reaction behind LeBron. Who didn’t make that same face when they heard LeBron say he didn’t go bald?

2. Shaq

From this angle u c my man from reebok @albenz11 was floppin like a mug

A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on

From an insane pickup dunk, to showing his disgusting feet, to ripping Charles Barkley, it was a monumental week for The Big Hashtag, or whatever.

3. Dion Waiters

Mood!!!!

A post shared by 🔥🔥🔥🔥 (@waiters3) on

The shirt, though!

4. Mallory Edens

Not taking any sides here, but this response from the daughter of the Bucks’ owner was SPICY.

5. Kenny Roda

The Cleveland talk show host had quite the week.

6. Mike Brown

How are we supposed to wait a week for the Finals?

7. Tracy McGrady

8. Joel Embiid

The modern-day Rasheed Wallace. Both teams had fun.

9. Metta World Peace

Has there ever been a more relatable tweet?

10. Post Malone (Warning: Semi-NSFW)

Real life

A post shared by Allen Iverson (@theofficialai3) on

This was so cool!

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters