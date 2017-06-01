How to watch Cavs vs. Warriors: Finals Game 1 live stream
Game 1 between the Cavaliers and Warriors tips off Thursday night in the Bay Area as Cleveland begins its title defense as an underdog.
The Warriors and Cavs will meet in the Finals for the third straight year, the first time two teams have ever done so in the NBA, and only the fourth time across American professional sports. This year’s Finals will break the tie after the 2015 and 2016 titles went to Golden State and Cleveland, respectively.
All games will be broadcast nationally on ABC and stream here on WatchESPN.
How to watch Game 1
When: 9 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 1
TV: ABC
Live stream: WatchESPN
Finals schedule
*Denotes if necessary
Golden State vs. Cleveland Local EDT Broadcast
Game 1 – Thursday June 1, Cleveland at Golden State 6:00PM 9:00PM ABC/R
Game 2 – Sunday June 4, Cleveland at Golden State 5:00PM 8:00PM ABC/R
Game 3 – Wednesday June 7, Golden State at Cleveland 9:00PM 9:00PM ABC/R
Game 4 – Friday June 9, Golden State at Cleveland 9:00PM 9:00PM ABC/R
Game 5* – Monday June 12, Cleveland at Golden State 6:00PM 9:00PM ABC/R
Game 6* – Thursday June 15, Golden State at Cleveland 9:00PM 9:00PM ABC/R
Game 7* – Sunday June 18, Cleveland at Golden State 5:00PM 8:00PM ABC/R