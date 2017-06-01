NBA

How to watch Cavs vs. Warriors: Finals Game 1 live stream

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
Jeremy Woo
2 hours ago

Game 1 between the Cavaliers and Warriors tips off Thursday night in the Bay Area as Cleveland begins its title defense as an underdog.

The Warriors and Cavs will meet in the Finals for the third straight year, the first time two teams have ever done so in the NBA, and only the fourth time across American professional sports. This year’s Finals will break the tie after the 2015 and 2016 titles went to Golden State and Cleveland, respectively.

All games will be broadcast nationally on ABC and stream here on WatchESPN

How to watch Game 1

When: 9 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 1

TV: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

Finals schedule

*Denotes if necessary

Golden State vs. Cleveland                                                   Local     EDT      Broadcast

Game 1 – Thursday June 1, Cleveland at Golden State        6:00PM  9:00PM      ABC/R

Game 2 – Sunday June 4, Cleveland at Golden State           5:00PM  8:00PM      ABC/R

Game 3 – Wednesday June 7, Golden State at Cleveland     9:00PM  9:00PM      ABC/R

Game 4 – Friday June 9, Golden State at Cleveland             9:00PM  9:00PM      ABC/R

Game 5* – Monday June 12, Cleveland at Golden State       6:00PM  9:00PM      ABC/R

Game 6* – Thursday June 15, Golden State at Cleveland     9:00PM  9:00PM      ABC/R

Game 7* – Sunday June 18, Cleveland at Golden State        5:00PM  8:00PM      ABC/R

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters