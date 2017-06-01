These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Game 1 between the Cavaliers and Warriors tips off Thursday night in the Bay Area as Cleveland begins its title defense as an underdog.

The Warriors and Cavs will meet in the Finals for the third straight year, the first time two teams have ever done so in the NBA, and only the fourth time across American professional sports. This year’s Finals will break the tie after the 2015 and 2016 titles went to Golden State and Cleveland, respectively.

All games will be broadcast nationally on ABC and stream here on WatchESPN.

How to watch Game 1

When: 9 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 1

TV: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN