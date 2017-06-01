NBA

Report: Durant willing to take less money to keep Warriors core intact

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant is willing to take less money on a contract extension in efforts to keep the team's core group of players together, reports ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne and Chris Haynes.

Durant signed a two-year, $54.2 million contract with Golden State last offseason and can use his player option to terminate his contract this summer.

If Durant does nothing with his contract, he will make $27.7 million next season and will become an unrestricted free agent the following summer.

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry is set to become an unrestricted free agent and can sign a new five-year "supermax" deal worth $200 million if he stays with the Warriors.

The issue with Warriors is cap space, especially if Durant opts out. The team would need renounce the rights of several players in order to re-sign Durant and other who would seek maximum deals.

If Durant takes less money, Golden State could the Bird rights to re-sign their free agents, such as forward Andre Iguodala and guard Shaun Livingston. The Warriors will have eight unrestricted free agents at season's end.

According to the report, Iguodala is expected to receive interest from teams such as the Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks.

