NBA

Charles Oakley rejects plea deal; trial set for August

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
icon
Scooby Axson
36 minutes ago

Former New York Knicks from Charles Oakley rejected an offer to have misdemeanor charges dropped over an incident at Madison Square Garden and instead requested a trial to fight those charges.

Oakley was arrested and charged with four misdemeanors after an altercation with MSG security during a Feb. 8 game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The team said that Oakley was "abusive" to arena staff.

Oakley was then banned by the team from coming to the arena, but that was lifted a week later.

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan and NBA commissioner Adam Silver helped mediate the situation between Knicks owner James Dolan and Oakley after Dolan said Oakley had alcohol and anger management problems.

Oakley, 54, was offered an agreement that would see the charges dropped if he stayed out of trouble for six months and compiled to an order of protection.

His new trial date is set for Aug. 4 at Manhattan Criminal Court to face charges of assault, aggravated harassment, criminal trespass and harassment.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters