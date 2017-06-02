These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Former New York Knicks from Charles Oakley rejected an offer to have misdemeanor charges dropped over an incident at Madison Square Garden and instead requested a trial to fight those charges.

Oakley was arrested and charged with four misdemeanors after an altercation with MSG security during a Feb. 8 game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The team said that Oakley was "abusive" to arena staff.

Oakley was then banned by the team from coming to the arena, but that was lifted a week later.

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan and NBA commissioner Adam Silver helped mediate the situation between Knicks owner James Dolan and Oakley after Dolan said Oakley had alcohol and anger management problems.

Oakley, 54, was offered an agreement that would see the charges dropped if he stayed out of trouble for six months and compiled to an order of protection.

His new trial date is set for Aug. 4 at Manhattan Criminal Court to face charges of assault, aggravated harassment, criminal trespass and harassment.