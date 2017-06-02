NBA Social Rankings: NBA Finals Edition
Quickly
- Who won the week off the floor? In this week's NBA Social Rankings, Khloe Kardashian shouts out Tristan Thompson, Glen Davis goes off, and John Wall gets some new ink.
Welcome back to The Crossover’s weekly social media power rankings, where we determine who won the week off the court. This week, Khloe Kardashian tweets an NBA story, John Wall adds some off-season ink, Glen Davis goes after Austin Rivers and Warriors-Cavs tips off. We’ll count down the performances from 10 to 1. Here’s how the week shook out:
10. Shareef O’Neal
When you all of a sudden realize you hate your job ... pic.twitter.com/GxdR3ua4sJ— Shareef O'Neal (@cynreef) May 31, 2017
Brutal. Absolutely brutal.
9. Khloe Kardashian
So proud of you!! 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 ❤️ https://t.co/YrTCjQQZs4— Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 30, 2017
Warriors in 3. Book it.
8. Kristaps Porzingis
Kristaps Porzingis "creeping" on Instagram
First a hacked Twitter account tweeting about L.A. Now this? Kristaps has got to get it together.
7. Dwyane Wade
What if I told you in 06 I listened to country music b4 every game that I score 40 in?Would that not be cool? I'm different you wanna fit in https://t.co/JU3jX1glqy— DWade (@DwyaneWade) May 31, 2017
NBA players roasting fans will never, ever get old.
6. John Wall
John Wall got Mario tattoos pic.twitter.com/WYJZSk3IFE— Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) May 31, 2017
John Wall had his best season ever. He can get any tattoo he wants.
5. Russell Westbrook
Thanks to the MVP @russwest44 for coming to the show and making me look like a cool uncle
A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on
Brodie and John Legend. And a hilarious caption. What more could you want?
4. Boris Diaw
STUCK IN THE SAND !!! Just use your mattress ! When you feel like an explorer and you think you badass, then you get your truck stuck in soft sand on a trail somewhere in canyonlands in the middle of the night, you figure you can use your mattress to unstuck yourself and then you feel like a badass again (not really) #macguyver
A post shared by Borisdiaw (@diawboris) on
You cannot tell me that there is any other player in the NBA you would rather explore the wilderness with than the wonderful, ageless legend Boris Diaw.
3. Glen Davis
Hey Austin shut up please . @tmz_tv @undisputedonfs1 @austinjrivers @docrivers @laclippers @espn
A post shared by Glen (@gbbabydavis) on
Big Baby is not holding back one bit. It doesn’t seem like he really cares about repairing his broken relationship with Doc Rivers in the least.
2. Kyle O’Quinn
WATCH: The Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn didn't give #Redskins CB Josh Norman much of a chance to stop this dunk: https://t.co/XEZCL1ujop— CSN Redskins (@CSNRedskins) May 31, 2017
How did you spend your Memorial Day weekend? Kyle O’Quinn spent it dunking on Josh Norman.
1. Jamal Crawford
As a hoop fan, this is the day I've been waiting on like a kid the night before xmas lol!— Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) June 1, 2017
It’s the most wonderful time of the year.