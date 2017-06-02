NBA

NBA Social Rankings: NBA Finals Edition

Golden State Warriors take Game 1 of NBA Finals, dominate Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Who won the week off the floor? In this week's NBA Social Rankings, Khloe Kardashian shouts out Tristan Thompson, Glen Davis goes off, and John Wall gets some new ink.
Zach Pereles
2 hours ago

Welcome back to The Crossover’s weekly social media power rankings, where we determine who won the week off the court. This week, Khloe Kardashian tweets an NBA story, John Wall adds some off-season ink, Glen Davis goes after Austin Rivers and Warriors-Cavs tips off. We’ll count down the performances from 10 to 1. Here’s how the week shook out:

10. Shareef O’Neal

Brutal. Absolutely brutal.

9. Khloe Kardashian

Warriors in 3. Book it.

8. Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis "creeping" on Instagram

First a hacked Twitter account tweeting about L.A. Now this? Kristaps has got to get it together.

7. Dwyane Wade

NBA players roasting fans will never, ever get old.

6. John Wall

John Wall had his best season ever. He can get any tattoo he wants.

5. Russell Westbrook

 

Thanks to the MVP @russwest44 for coming to the show and making me look like a cool uncle

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Brodie and John Legend. And a hilarious caption. What more could you want?

4. Boris Diaw

You cannot tell me that there is any other player in the NBA you would rather explore the wilderness with than the wonderful, ageless legend Boris Diaw.

3. Glen Davis

 

Hey Austin shut up please . @tmz_tv @undisputedonfs1 @austinjrivers @docrivers @laclippers @espn

A post shared by Glen (@gbbabydavis) on

Big Baby is not holding back one bit. It doesn’t seem like he really cares about repairing his broken relationship with Doc Rivers in the least.

2. Kyle O’Quinn

How did you spend your Memorial Day weekend? Kyle O’Quinn spent it dunking on Josh Norman.

1. Jamal Crawford

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

