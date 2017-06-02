NBA Social Rankings: NBA Finals Edition

Welcome back to The Crossover’s weekly social media power rankings, where we determine who won the week off the court. This week, Khloe Kardashian tweets an NBA story, John Wall adds some off-season ink, Glen Davis goes after Austin Rivers and Warriors-Cavs tips off. We’ll count down the performances from 10 to 1. Here’s how the week shook out:

10. Shareef O’Neal

When you all of a sudden realize you hate your job ... pic.twitter.com/GxdR3ua4sJ — Shareef O'Neal (@cynreef) May 31, 2017

Brutal. Absolutely brutal.

9. Khloe Kardashian

Warriors in 3. Book it.

8. Kristaps Porzingis

First a hacked Twitter account tweeting about L.A. Now this? Kristaps has got to get it together.

7. Dwyane Wade

What if I told you in 06 I listened to country music b4 every game that I score 40 in?Would that not be cool? I'm different you wanna fit in https://t.co/JU3jX1glqy — DWade (@DwyaneWade) May 31, 2017

NBA players roasting fans will never, ever get old.

6. John Wall

John Wall got Mario tattoos pic.twitter.com/WYJZSk3IFE — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) May 31, 2017

John Wall had his best season ever. He can get any tattoo he wants.

5. Russell Westbrook

Thanks to the MVP @russwest44 for coming to the show and making me look like a cool uncle A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on May 28, 2017 at 11:52pm PDT

Brodie and John Legend. And a hilarious caption. What more could you want?

4. Boris Diaw

STUCK IN THE SAND !!! Just use your mattress ! When you feel like an explorer and you think you badass, then you get your truck stuck in soft sand on a trail somewhere in canyonlands in the middle of the night, you figure you can use your mattress to unstuck yourself and then you feel like a badass again (not really) #macguyver A post shared by Borisdiaw (@diawboris) on May 30, 2017 at 9:51pm PDT

You cannot tell me that there is any other player in the NBA you would rather explore the wilderness with than the wonderful, ageless legend Boris Diaw.

3. Glen Davis

Hey Austin shut up please . @tmz_tv @undisputedonfs1 @austinjrivers @docrivers @laclippers @espn A post shared by Glen (@gbbabydavis) on May 31, 2017 at 5:31pm PDT

Big Baby is not holding back one bit. It doesn’t seem like he really cares about repairing his broken relationship with Doc Rivers in the least.

2. Kyle O’Quinn

WATCH: The Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn didn't give #Redskins CB Josh Norman much of a chance to stop this dunk: https://t.co/XEZCL1ujop — CSN Redskins (@CSNRedskins) May 31, 2017

How did you spend your Memorial Day weekend? Kyle O’Quinn spent it dunking on Josh Norman.

1. Jamal Crawford

As a hoop fan, this is the day I've been waiting on like a kid the night before xmas lol! — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) June 1, 2017

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.