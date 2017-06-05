NBA

Kobe Bryant jokes about scoring 81 points on Jalen Rose in new TV show clip

Warriors defeat Cavs in Game 2 of Finals, lead series 2-0
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

A clip from Jalen Rose's ABC sitcom, Jalen vs. Everybody, has surfaced and it showed tremendous potential from the pilot.

Rose's show, which was produced by Nahnatchka Khan of Fresh Off the Boat, focuses on the former NBA star's career responsibilities with ESPN and being a single father to two girls.

In the new clip, Rose bumps into Kobe Bryant at a Los Angeles restaurant and it didn't take long before the Black Mamba joked about scoring 81 points on Rose and the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006.

The show will air on ESPN tomorrow.

