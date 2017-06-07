NBA

How to watch Warriors vs. Cavaliers: NBA Finals Game 3 TV channel, live stream

LeBron James skips podium after Game 2 loss, calls out reporter
Scooby Axson
2 hours ago

The Golden State Warriors are halfway to their goal of winning a second NBA title in three seasons, but first the team must contend with a difficult roadtrip to Cleveland as the Cavaliers look to get back into the 2017 NBA Finals. 

Cleveland has only lost once at home during this postseason, and was in the same situation last season against the Warriors—down 2–0 after two blowouts in Oakland—before winning four of the next five games to take home the franchise's first NBA championship.

Golden State has won each of its 14 playoff games this season by an average of almost 17 points per contest, and will look once again to the combo of Kevin Durant (35.5 ppg, 11 rpg, seven assists) and Stephen Curry, who recorded a triple-double in a Game 2 blowout.

Find out how to watch Wednesday's Game 3 below.

How to watch Game 3

When: 9 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 7

TV: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

Finals schedule

*Denotes if necessary

Golden State vs. Cleveland

Game 1 – Golden State 113, Cleveland 91

Game 2 – Golden State 132, Cleveland 113

Game 3 – Wednesday, June 9, Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m. ET

Game 4 – Friday, June 9, Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m. ET

Game 5* – Monday, June 12, Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m. ET

Game 6* – Thursday, June 15, Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m. ET

Game 7* – Sunday, June 18 Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m. ET

