Tristan Thompson and David West getting 'intimate' was the highlight of the first half

NBA
Stanley Kay
an hour ago

In the second quarter of NBA Finals Game 5, the only thing that could stop the Warriors' onslaught was a brief moment of "intimacy" between David West and Tristan Thompson. 

By intimacy, I mean that they nearly came to blows and three players were given technical fouls. But...the two big men definitely did not leave space for Jesus. 

It was actually way more intense than these tweets indicate. Here's video of the altercation. 

Joel Embiid was pulling for escalation. 

West, Thompson and J.R. Smith were all given technical fouls after the play. 

