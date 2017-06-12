In the second quarter of NBA Finals Game 5, the only thing that could stop the Warriors' onslaught was a brief moment of "intimacy" between David West and Tristan Thompson.

By intimacy, I mean that they nearly came to blows and three players were given technical fouls. But...the two big men definitely did not leave space for Jesus.

this could be us but you playin pic.twitter.com/94rlziQa9X — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) June 13, 2017

💋 — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) June 13, 2017

Oh nah he tried to kiss the homie Tristan! — Jordan Hamilton (@J_Goin_HAM) June 13, 2017

Khloe gonna get mad… pic.twitter.com/7Okocp6Gp0 — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) June 13, 2017

Where have I seen this before? pic.twitter.com/tAVomr2IHL — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) June 13, 2017

It was actually way more intense than these tweets indicate. Here's video of the altercation.

Joel Embiid was pulling for escalation.

Just freaking let them fight.... — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 13, 2017

West, Thompson and J.R. Smith were all given technical fouls after the play.